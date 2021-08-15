Cancel
Golf

Doug Barron shoots third straight 64 to win in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta — (AP) — Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.

The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

“Winning, losing, unfortunately, there’s only one winner every week and we don’t get it very often,” Barron said “So, when you do it, you should enjoy it. I knew when I made that putt on 18 no one could beat me.:

Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. He lost a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16.

“All credit to Doug for his finish,” Flesch said. “Birdieing the last three, that’s fantastic. Tough to beat. I played well this week, draw a lot of confidence, all the cliches, but you’ve just got to stay aggressive out there and keep making putts and I didn’t do that.”

Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.

First-round leader Billy Mayfair was 12 after a 69, and Calgary resident Stephen Ames closed with a 70 to match David McKenzie (67) at 11 under.

Canadian star Mike Mike Weir had a 68 to tie for ninth at 9 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title.

“I really like the golf course, I thought it was great,” Weir said. “It was a nice test of golf. It was difficult on the greens, I found it difficult on the greens, especially on the weekend. I got stuck in neutral the last two days here, but I love the place and Shaw and Suncor did an amazing job, so it was good to be back up north.”

Robert Allenby had a 67 to tie for 44th at 1 under. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.

The tournament was the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.

