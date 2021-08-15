Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

OTM Open Thread 8/15: It is Sunday

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Sunday! Chris Sale is back and the Red Sox scored a dozen runs for the second time this week. They go for the sweep against the Baltimore Orioles today at 1:10 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

The MLB postseason is set to have a new voice in 2021. According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, TBS is on the verge of finalizing a deal with longtime broadcaster Bob Costas. Costas, who worked for NBC Sports from 1980-2019, has called games for MLB...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees won Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman deals after latest Rays move

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 29: Mike Ford #36 of the New York Yankees (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The New York Yankees appear to have bounced back nicely after a horrid start to the season, as poor play from some of their stars was supplemented by 2019 heroes like Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman failing to even look like professional hitters for large stretches.
Baseballazsnakepit.com

Gameday Thread, #113: 8/8 @ Padres

Q: We packed the finder with a highly concentrated plastic explosive. Sufficient to remove a door of any safe. Its magnetic. The actuating signal is personalized. Q: Most appropriate: a wolf whistle.
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

KSR Show Thread 8/10: Turn on the show!

Good morning, friends, and welcome to the Tuesday edition of Kentucky Sports Radio. Today, Ryan and Drew are at KSBar in Lexington and Matt and Shannon the Dude in Louisville to bring you all the latest news in UK Sports and beyond. Tune in or miss out. Join in on...
NFLCat Scratch Reader

Panthers 2021 training camp: 8/12 open thread

The Panthers are on the road for a joint practice with the Colts, and we’re here to provide you a place to discuss everything that happens as the team prepares for their first preseason game this weekend. For a full schedule of training camp practices, you can click here. You...
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Game Thread: Braves vs Reds 8/11

First place is (potentially) only a few hours away for Atlanta. If they can solve the riddle that is Wade Miley, with some help from Touki Toussaint in stifling the Reds offense, tonight could be a springboard to passing the Phillies. This scenario would also require the Dodgers to win in Philadelphia, but you get the point. Things are better in Atlanta at the moment than they have been all season and gaining yet another important piece in d’Arnaud only adds to the excitement that accompanies a solid stretch of play.
MLBdailyfantasysportsrankings.com

DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Sunday, 8/15/21

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB and NBA optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. This is a bizarre slate. There really aren't many pitchers that we're completely comfortable with, but there's a couple of five-figure guys you can ride. The rest of the options are downright ugly, though, and it's going to lead to some chalky lineups. What's also going to be chalky is the Boston Red Sox stack. They're projected for more than six runs, and rightfully so. Sometimes it's a good idea to fade chalk, but Boston feels like a lock today. With that in mind, let's kick things off with some of those pitchers we mentioned before.
MLBgaslampball.com

GAME THREAD 8/15/2021 Padres vs Diamondbacks

Not sure the last time we were blanked in a series. Has that happened this year? When is the last time we had a 5 game skid? Both scenarios could happen today. Weve been outscored 29 to 5 in the last 4 games. We need the fellas to leave Arizona...
MLBfantasypros.com

MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Sunday (8/15)

I don’t know how many MLB DFS articles I’ve written for FantasyPros, but this has to be one of the worst slates of pitchers I’ve ever witnessed. Even the best guys have tough matchups, making it extremely difficult to know what to do. That’s why we have a ton of value at that position, and it should lead to some easy lineup construction with so much salary left over. There’s a lot to talk about, though, so let’s get into it!
Basketballnumberfire.com

​WNBA Betting Guide: Sunday 8/15/21

If you’ve ever seen Ocean’s Eleven, you know that it’s extremely hard to get one over on the casinos. In the movie, they have security guards, feet-thick vaults, state-of-the-art camera systems, and in some cases, tripwire lasers and booby traps that would belong in a temple being raided by Lara Croft if they weren’t so high-tech. As casino owner/antagonist Terry Benedict says in the movie: “I know everything that's happening in my hotels.”
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Sunday 8/15

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Sunday 8/15, 12:10 CT

LOSING STREAKS: Yesterday we looked at all the teams that had two (or more) 10+ game losing streaks in a single season, the club the Cubs were trying, and failing, to avoid joining. Here are all the teams that have had two or more 11+ game losing streaks in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy