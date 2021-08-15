Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Arizona's Tyler Gilbert Pitches No-Hitter In First MLB Start

By The Joy of Sox
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona's Tyler Gilbert pitched a no-hitter last night in his first career start, beating the Padres 7-0. It was also his first complete game at any professional level. Gilbert, a 27-year-old lefty, made his major league debut 11 days ago, on August 3, after six years in the minors, and pitched in relief three times (3.2 innings) before his start against San Diego. The last pitcher to toss a no-hitter in his first career start was Bobo Holloman in 1953. (List of rookie no-hitters.)

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Hitter#Padres#San Diego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Team Cuts Ties With Gregory Polanco

The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed Gregory Polanco on outright waivers and have officially ended his time as a Pittsburgh Pirates. Once seen as a former top prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Gregory Polanco just never found a consistent level of success. He showed flashes but was never able to fulfill his potential and was limited by injuries. He started off his Major League career by setting the club record for the longest hit streak to start his career. After a breakout 2018, Polanco has not recovered to that level of production, a 123 wRC+ and 23 home runs, by hitting just .197/.267/.358 since 2019. His slide into second that caused his shoulder injury at the end of 2018 also limited his throwing ability.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

The MLB postseason is set to have a new voice in 2021. According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, TBS is on the verge of finalizing a deal with longtime broadcaster Bob Costas. Costas, who worked for NBC Sports from 1980-2019, has called games for MLB...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB no-hitter tracker: Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert throws season's eighth no-no to set modern record

Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Three-and-a-half months into the 2021 season, eight no-hitters have already been thrown, not including multiple unofficial seven-inning no-hitters. The eight no-hitters are a Modern Era record. Four Modern Era seasons (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015) all saw seven no-hitters. The 2021 mark also ties the all-time MLB record from 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.
MLBdefector.com

Tyler Gilbert’s No-Hitter Will Live In A Delightful Chapter Of Baseball History

Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert produced a spectacular feat of baseballing magic on Saturday night when he no-hit the high-powered Padres in his first career start. Before his start against San Diego, Gilbert had only pitched 3.2 innings in his career, he’d never pitched a complete game in college or the minors, and he didn’t even play baseball in 2020. When the pandemic caused the cancelation of the 2020 season, Gilbert worked with his dad as an electrician and threw to an old high school coach. He was in the Dodgers system before the Diamondbacks picked him in the Rule 5 draft last December, and the team’s staff had to talk him into starting for the first time since 2016, when he tossed one start for the Clearwater Threshers of the South Atlantic League.
MLBallfans.co

Tyler Gilbert’s Historic No-hitter Was Improbable in More Than One Way

“When you hit the ball good, that’s talent. When nobody is able to catch it, that’s luck.” —Ralph Garr, 1971. Until the last liner settled into a glove, the odds still seemed stacked against Tyler Gilbert. With two outs in the ninth inning of a no-hit attempt on Saturday, the Diamondbacks southpaw pitched to the Padres’ Tommy Pham, whose three walks were the only blights on Gilbert’s line. Pham sliced a centered first-pitch cutter to the outfield, and for a heart-stopping instant, no-hitter and ball both hung in the air. Pause the video as the ball leaps off the bat and Gilbert, fearing the worst, whips his head around. Pause it again the second the broadcast cuts to the camera behind home plate. At either moment, you’d swear you were watching a single. Then press play and goggle as gravity switches off for a second, allowing center fielder Ketel Marte, who got a good jump, to flip probability the bird. Statcast said the ball had a .750 hit probability. The box score says otherwise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy