Arizona's Tyler Gilbert Pitches No-Hitter In First MLB Start
Arizona's Tyler Gilbert pitched a no-hitter last night in his first career start, beating the Padres 7-0. It was also his first complete game at any professional level. Gilbert, a 27-year-old lefty, made his major league debut 11 days ago, on August 3, after six years in the minors, and pitched in relief three times (3.2 innings) before his start against San Diego. The last pitcher to toss a no-hitter in his first career start was Bobo Holloman in 1953. (List of rookie no-hitters.)www.chatsports.com
