Red Sox vs. Orioles lineups: The wind’s in their sails

The Red Sox can complete a sorely needed sweep of the Orioles this afternoon at Fenway Park behind Eduardo Rodriguez (1:10 p.m., NESN). I don’t know about you, but I needed this weekend to go as it has, and I need it to continue through today’s game. The Orioles are as bad as ever, and the Yankees loom, so a few wins right now will go a long way toward battening down the hatches for the forthcoming rivalrous showdown. With two of said wins down, the suddenly slugging Sox can make it a trifecta today against O’s starter Keegan Akin, he of an 8.