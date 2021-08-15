Cancel
Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Buy Rating for Aspen Technology

investing.com
 7 days ago

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) on Thursday, setting a price target of $145, which is approximately 14.15% above the present share price of $127.03. Oliver expects Aspen Technology to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the third quarter of...

www.investing.com

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Vine Energy

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Vine Energy on Friday, setting a price target of $18, which is approximately 28.85% above the present share price of $13.97. Hanold expects Vine Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$4.83 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “. Shares of OPGN opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 million,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $21,445.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,527.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Businessinvesting.com

Barclays Stick to Their Buy Rating for Tapestry

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) on Friday, setting a price target of $63, which is approximately 55.25% above the present share price of $40.58. Yih expects Tapestry to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $31.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Applied Materials

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained a Buy rating on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on Thursday, setting a price target of $160, which is approximately 25.79% above the present share price of $127.2. Quatrochi expects Applied Materials to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the third quarter of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Commerzbank AG

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Buy rating on Commerzbank AG (OTC:CRZBY) on Friday, setting a price target of EUR6.9, which is approximately 33.89% above the present share price of $6.03. Rane expects Commerzbank (DE:CBKG) AG to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns "Buy" Rating from DA Davidson

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Steven W. Berglund Sells 60,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksinvesting.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for TechnipFMC PLC

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Hold rating on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PLC on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR6.9, which is approximately 32.31% above the present share price of $6.1. Olsvik expects TechnipFMC PLC to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.37 for the third quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $1,678,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.80.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Buy Rating for Performance Food Group

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) on Friday, setting a price target of $68, which is approximately 57.66% above the present share price of $43.13. expects Performance Food Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.06 for the third quarter...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Down 6.8%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) was down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 2,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,284 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

