The departure of US embassy personnel from Afghanistan after the government was toppled by the Taliban has left President Joe Biden facing uncomfortable questions about the legacy of the US in the country, as well as criticism over his own administration’s handling of the final days of America’s longest-running war.The American-backed government in Afghanistan totally collapsed on Sunday in a devastating moment that seemed to erase decades of hard-fought gains by the US military and its allies, with Taliban officials proclaiming that the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” would take its place.The lightning-fast gains of Taliban fighters left serious questions...