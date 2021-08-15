Cancel
New Braunfels, TX

Krause ’s Cafe is Excited for National Bratwurst Day

By Johnnie De La Garza
flicksandfood.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrause ’s Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels will be Celebrating Bratwurst Day August 16th. Krause ’s Cafe has some delicious German special dishes for National Bratwurst Day. They will be celebrating with three delectable bratwurst specials for the holiday. Krause’s invites customers to commemorate the day with their unique Pretzel Shaped Grilled Bratwurst for only $20, their Biergarten Bratwurst for $11, and their German Bratwurst for $10. Don’t miss your chance to try the aesthetically pleasing pretzel shaped bratwurst, which is normally only available as a $50 platter, this coming Monday!

flicksandfood.com

