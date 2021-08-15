Cancel
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. starts in right field, crushes two home runs vs. D-Backs in return from injury

By Dayn Perry, Mike Axisa
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe struggling San Diego Padres welcomed back superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to the roster and lineup on Sunday against the Diamondbacks (SD 8, ARI 2). He didn't take long to make an impact. Tatis doubled his first time up Sunday, then went deep in his next two at-bats. He added...

MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres prepping Fernando Tatis Jr. to play OF

The San Diego Padres are prepping All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. to play outfield when he returns from the injured list. Though the team has not made a decision, the thought is playing Tatis in center field and right field would help preserve his shoulder through the end of the season. Tatis has suffered four or five shoulder injuries this season and has been on the IL since July 31 after the latest one. It's expected Tatis will need surgery in the offseason.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres could take major gamble with Fernando Tatis Jr.

There is no question that the San Diego Padres need Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup. The offense has not been nearly as dynamic of late, and even when they score runs, the pitching staff has struggled. While Tatis cannot help the staff get the ball over the plate, his return to the lineup could spark the confidence they need to hold on to a playoff berth.
MLBRaleigh News & Observer

Tatis returns to hit two homers as Padres stop losing skid

PHOENIX — The feeling among the Padres players and staff Saturday night was embarrassment and anger. The feeling Sunday morning was resolve. A statement was coming, some said. If that is what was done with an 8-2 afternoon victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, what they shouted was...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., in top form in first game in RF

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from a dislocated left shoulder on Sunday and looked in top form as he belted two solo homers as part of a 4-for-5 day against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tatis was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's 8-2 victory over...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. poised for move from shortstop to outfield

The last thing Fernando Tatis Jr. did Monday was jump to catch a ball at the railing atop the wall in the right field corner and bring it back in his glove. “When it is decided, he’s going to be good out there,” San Diego outfield coach Wayne Kirby said. “He’ll be at the top of the food chain.”
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Mom is the Family’s Backbone

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is arguably the face of MLB, following in and surpassing the footsteps of his father Fernando Tatis Sr. Tatis is a legitimate candidate to win National League MVP as his Padres vie for a playoff spot out of the NL West. For all the baseball talent he acquired from his father, who spent 11 years in Major League Baseball and famously hit two grand slams in one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it’s Tatis Jr.’s mother who acts as the support system for the family.
MLBfangraphs.com

Attempting to Predict Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Outfield Defense

Fernando Tatis Jr. is now an outfielder for the San Diego Padres. Despite his recent stint on the injured list — his third of the season, and his second related to his shoulder — he might end up collecting the NL MVP provided he can stay productive and healthy, all while moving away from the only position he’s played in professional baseball. In his return to action on Sunday, he raised his wRC+ to 172 and got his first playing time in right field. There wasn’t much to be gleaned from the four balls hit his way, however, leaving us to wonder how well he’ll handle the position going forward. Mike Petriello at MLB.com has covered the unprecedented nature of this move, but I want to take a look at what we can actually expect from Tatis defensively. I’m not the first to consider the question. Last week, Michael Ajeto highlighted Tatis’ defensive ability in an article for Baseball Prospectus and delved into the analytical precedent for shortstops who have recently made the conversion to the outfield. Today, I’ll look at what we might predict about Tatis’ outfield defense given some of the other data we have about his speed.
MLBmountain-topmedia.com

Tatis returns to Padres in OF; Darvish goes on IL

Fernando Tatis Jr is back in the Padres’ lineup after being on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, but instead of taking the field at shortstop, he’ll play Sunday in right field. San Diego also put RHP Yu Darvish on the IL with back tightness.
MLBCBS Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. preparing to play outfield as Padres hope to avoid season-ending shoulder surgery

Fernando Tatis Jr. seems likely to have a new position when he returns to the San Diego Padres lineup over the coming days. Tatis, currently on the injured list after once again dislocating his shoulder, has begun shagging fly balls in the outfield in preparation for a move off shortstop, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin. The Padres are hopeful that relocating Tatis to the outfield will help him avoid another shoulder-related injury for the remainder of the season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres’ Future: Fernando Tatis Jr. in The Outfield

This past homestand was good for the San Diego Padres. They won two series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins, which maintained their lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild-card position. But the bigger story was the media reports of Fernando Tatis Jr. working out in...
MLBdefector.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. Can Do It All, And Might Have To

Fernando Tatis Jr. has gone on the injured list three times this season. And all three times, including Sunday in Arizona, he has homered in his first game upon returning. “Just make them remember why they miss you,” he joked. The MVP favorite—despite all the games missed with injuries—seemed like...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres activate Fernando Tatis Jr., place Yu Darvish on IL

The Padres have reinstated Fernando Tatis Jr. from the IL, per a club announcement. He is in today’s lineup, starting in right field, his first career game at a position other than shortstop. Yu Darvish is swapping places with Tatis and going on the IL with lower back tightness. Despite...
MLBSun-Journal

MLB roundup: Tatis returns as outfielder, belts two home runs

PHOENIX — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice and drove in four runs in his return from the injured list, and the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Sunday. The 22-year-old Tatis had four hits, helping the Padres snap a four-game losing streak. It was Tatis’ fifth multi-homer game this season and No. 8 for his career.

