Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts fans pack Lucas Oil Stadium for preseason matchup against the Panthers

WTHR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — A wave of blue and white took over downtown Sunday evening. Colts fans showed up in large numbers for the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. For Colts fans like Brent Vogel this is what family looks like. He’s the president of the Blue Crew. After COVID-19 disrupted their treasured tailgating tradition, the fans at Touchdown Town were ready to get back to some type of normalcy and remember what it meant to be Colt.

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Irsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Blue Crew#Colts Events#Roof Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLallfans.co

5 takeaways from Colts’ preseason win over Panthers

It was sloppy, there were turnovers and too many yellow flags, but it doesn’t matter because football is back. The Indianapolis Colts kicked off the 2021 season with their only home preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers. While a majority of the starters didn’t play, there were some familiar veterans that were able to get some snaps in and some new faces that were making their debut to Colts fans.
NFLchatsports.com

5 Panthers players who need to shine at Colts in preseason Week 1

The time has almost come for the Carolina Panthers to make their long-awaited return to the gridiron. Sunday’s first preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts promises to be a fascinating occasion after so many changes to the roster this offseason, with those in power leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of getting the team back to prominence at the earliest possible opportunity.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason game vs. Panthers

The Indianapolis Colts will open the preseason vs. the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. after a pair of joint practices. They released their first unofficial depth chart:. There's a reason the depth chart is unofficial. Ehlinger split first-team snaps with Jacob Eason in practice Tuesday and coach Frank Reich said they'd share time with the first team on Sunday. Wentz (foot) is out 4-11 weeks after foot surgery but was watching practice Tuesday.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts vs. Panthers preseason score, takeaways: Sam Ehlinger leads Indy's comeback win in first NFL action

The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts wrapped up Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason on Sunday, as Frank Reich and his Colts pulled out a 21-18 comeback victory. After rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger led Indy 61 yards down the field with time winding down in the fourth quarter, Eddy Pineiro knocked a 30-yard, game-winning field goal. It was a tale of two halves, as the Panthers secured a five-point lead at the halftime break thanks to the magnificent play of quarterback P.J. Walker, but Ehlinger was able to come in and flip the script.
NFLcharlottenews.net

How to Watch: Panthers @ Colts

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers on Sunday, August 15th 2021 (Preseason Game 1). Colts.com. The Indianapolis Colts will host the Carolina Panthers in their 2021 preseason opener. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The contest will mark the second all-time preseason matchup between the teams. On Aug. 9, 2008, Carolina hosted and defeated Indianapolis, 23-20.
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Colts, Panthers practice ahead of preseason tilt

WESTFIELD – Indianapolis quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger finally got to throw some passes against a different defense Thursday. Sam Darnold faced the first real challenge with his new Carolina teammates, too. And after finishing the first of two joint practices at the Colts training camp facility, it's clear...
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

These Panthers starters won’t play in Carolina’s preseason game vs. the Colts

When the Carolina Panthers hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts, don’t expect to see many of the team’s starters in action. The team will not play the starters for the first preseason game, per coach Matt Rhule. That includes quarterback Sam Darnold, who has yet to play a game in coordinator Joe Brady’s offense.
NFLFox 59

Panthers at Colts: What to look for

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts open the preseason Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium:. The Colts remain hopeful – that’s the word we’re sticking with until we learn otherwise – Carson Wentz is available for the Sept. 12 opener against Seattle. Regardless of Wentz’s status, it’s imperative Frank Reich and Chris Ballard determine whether Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger is a viable option either as a short-term starter or long-term backup.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

NFL Preseason Bets, Odds: Colts vs Panthers Predictions

PANTHERS AT COLTS (-3): O/U 33.5. The NFL Preseason has been all about quarterback play and while we should not expect too much of Sam Darnold or anything of Carson Wentz, this could be an exciting game. The Panthers will be a team to watch this year. At a low...
NFLchatsports.com

Colts News: Young QBs Ehlinger and Eason impress against Panthers defense

INDIANAPOLIS – Mother Nature cooperated and the Colts got some needed work in against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. The Colts and Panthers practiced for about 2 hours on Thursday at Grand Park, with the intensity clearly ramped up compared to previous team vs. team sessions. A little over a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy