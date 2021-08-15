Colts fans pack Lucas Oil Stadium for preseason matchup against the Panthers
INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of blue and white took over downtown Sunday evening. Colts fans showed up in large numbers for the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. For Colts fans like Brent Vogel this is what family looks like. He’s the president of the Blue Crew. After COVID-19 disrupted their treasured tailgating tradition, the fans at Touchdown Town were ready to get back to some type of normalcy and remember what it meant to be Colt.www.wthr.com
