Canes Sign Ville Koivunen to Entry-Level Contract

The Anaheim Ducks announced deals for three draft picks, inking Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger and Sasha Pastujov to three-year, entry-level contracts. It was reported Thursday that Pastujov would be signing, as his plans for next season have changed. The young forward took back his commitment to the University of Notre Dame and will instead play for the Guelph Storm of the OHL. A player in the NCAA isn’t able to ink an NHL contract, but that’s not the case for someone in the CHL. Pastujov can continue his development in the junior league while also being under contract with the Ducks, receiving his signing bonus in the process.