Valdez was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Friday. Valdez surprisingly emerged to record his first three career saves in his age-35 season and saved eight more games in the early part of this year, but he hasn't been good enough for high-leverage opportunities for most of this season, struggling to a 5.76 ERA in 45.1 innings. He's allowed at least one run in five of his last six outings, and the Orioles have evidently seen enough. They'll drop the veteran from the roster to give innings to younger options down the stretch, including 28-year-old Chris Ellis, who was claimed off waivers from the Rays on Friday.