Los Angeles Angels designate Adam Eaton for assignment after 25 games

The second installment in a three-game set will take place at Progressive Field between the Cleveland Indians and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland dominated Los Angeles in the series opener at 9-1. The Indians improved to 59-61, second-place in the AL Central Division but with 11 ½ games behind the White Sox. The loss brings the Los Angeles Angels’ record to an even 62-62 which is in fourth place in the AL West Division, 11 games behind the division leader Astros.