The Florida Gators start the 2021 football season with many questions. As many college football teams do, many of their great players head to the NFL. For the Gators, three of them on offense made up for a lot of yards. Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarius Toney were those three players. The offense averaged about 42 points a game. There were many good things that happened like finally beating the Georgia Bulldogs and a close game in the SEC Championship with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The same Crimson Tide that went on to win another national championship. Dan Mullen is going to have to figure out a way of making up for those three players and the others he lost. Looking at the schedule this team could win 10 games which they’ve done under Mullen very frequently. Let’s look at the 2021 season to see how it will end up.