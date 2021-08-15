Cancel
Willy Adames has become the best version of himself

By Brew Crew Ball
Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to find much more to say about Willy Adames than what has already been repeated numerous times. Since they acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Brewers have the best record in baseball. Adames’ contributions in the field and in the clubhouse have played no small part in that success. At the plate, he has slashed .297/.377/.553 with 16 home runs, producing a superb 147 wRC+. He has been elite on the dirt as well, providing +4 Defensive Runs Saved.

