Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haiti hospitals struggle to treat thousands injured in quake

By Amelie BARON, Reginald LOUISSAINT JR
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBdan_0bSXhv9500
A hospital in Les Cayes, in southwestern Haiti, was inundated with injured after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the area /AFP

Hunched on benches, curled up in chairs or even lying the floor, those injured in the powerful earthquake that wreaked havoc on Haiti on Saturday crowded an overburdened hospital near the epicenter.

The emergency room in Les Cayes, in southwestern Haiti, which was devastated by the 7.2-magnitude quake on Saturday morning that killed at least 724 people, is expecting reinforcements to help treat some of the thousands of injured.

"At the time of the earthquake, there were only three doctors in the emergency service," said Dr Michelet Paurus.

"This morning, it's getting better because we received orthopedists, surgeons and almost 42 residents distributed across all the hospitals of the department."

Dr Rudolphe Steven Jacques, 26, came to the hard-hit area from the capital Port-au-Prince.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxYDe_0bSXhv9500
Patients rested outside a hospital in Les Cayes, with many people afraid to stay indoors over concerns unstable buildings might collapse in earthquake aftershocks /AFP

"The lack of equipment is chronic," he told AFP, gesturing to a woman sat in a corner with a large open wound on her leg.

"This woman has been waiting for a while for me to do a suture but I don't have a tray for that at the moment."

Doctors and patients jostle in the small hospital rooms, as even more patients pour in.

"Many more injured are still arriving this morning, I wasn't expecting that. They are coming from more remote areas," Jacques said, adding the emergency service workers were "doing our best to treat people."

The violent quake destroyed over 13,600 buildings and thousands more were damaged, trapping hundreds of people under rubble and leaving more than 5,700 injured, the country's civil protection agency said.

- 'Overloaded' hospitals -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN2ji_0bSXhv9500
Reinforcements were sent from less hard-hit areas of the country, but a doctor told AFP that 'the lack of equipment is chronic' at the hospitals /AFP

Hospitals in the country's third-largest city near the epicenter of the quake were quickly saturated with the massive influx of injured.

"When the earthquake happened... a tremor threw me in the air and I landed on my arm," recalled Venel Senat, in his forties. "Neighbors came to help me get a taxi. I went to several hospitals, but they were overloaded.

"This morning I came here and I was finally taken care of. I had an X-ray for free and they also put this cast on, free of charge," he said, as he waited for the medication prescribed to him to be available at the hospital, the pharmacy in town still shuttered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aiSgu_0bSXhv9500
With little room to treat all the injured from the earthquake, many lay on the floor of the hospital in Les Cayes /AFP

Already treated but under observation, many injured settled on the lawns around the buildings, traumatized by frequent aftershocks and worried damaged structures may collapse.

"People are afraid to go back inside, but tonight it's going to rain," said Paurus, moving swiftly between departments.

"We're going to try to make them come inside this room because the roof is sheet metal. For the children in the pediatric ward, we're going to try to set up tents in the courtyard," he added.

Already injured, grieving and afraid to shelter indoors, Les Cayes residents now dread the torrential rains, violent winds and mudslides that could come with Tropical Depression Grace on Monday.

"If it rains as much as we predict, we really don't know what we will do. It's one hit after another," said Paurus.

Comments / 1

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Earthquake#The Hospitals#Mudslides#Port Au Prince#Afp Hospitals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Almost a week after quake, desperate Haitians loot aid trucks

MARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to...
EnvironmentPosted by
AFP

Parishioners killed in quake-damaged historic Haiti church

Its bell tower and yellow walls a sharp contrast with Haiti's blue tropical sky, the historic Immaculee Conception church was the pride of Les Anglais, until it was destroyed by an earthquake Saturday, burying several faithful inside. On August 14, at exactly 8:29 am (1229 GMT), a magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southern Haiti, reducing the church's facade and steeple to a pile of rubble in seconds. At least 17 people were crushed to death by the collapsing wall and roof. "I had just finished celebrating the 6:30 am morning mass and had entered the presbytery to have coffee before returning to celebrate baptisms" when the quake struck, said parish priest Wilson Exantus Andre.
EnvironmentBirmingham Star

FIRST VIDEOS show widespread destruction after Haiti earthquake

With the dust still settling after a powerful 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti, video footage captured the devastation wrought on the Caribbean nation, as reports claimed hospitals are being overwhelmed with the injured. Haiti was shaken on Saturday by a major earthquake, which hit the southern peninsula of the island nation...
EnvironmentPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Rescuers and scrap metal scavengers dug into the floors of a collapsed hotel Monday in this quake-ravaged coastal town, where 15 bodies had already been extracted. Jean Moise Fortunè, whose brother, the hotel owner, was killed in the quake, believed there were two or three people trapped in the rubble.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Under Haiti’s burning heat, Jennie Auguste lies with a lost, thousand-yard stare on a flimsy foam mattress placed on an airport’s tarmac. A resident of the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation, Auguste has wounds in the chest, abdomen and arm after the roof of the store she worked at collapsed during a powerful earthquake over the weekend.
Worldkfgo.com

Haiti mourners tell of church collapse horror during quake

TOIRAC, Haiti (Reuters) – When the ground began to tremble during a church funeral service in the small village of Toirac in southern Haiti, Kettney Francois was trampled in the frantic stampede to escape. Fellow mourners pulled her out from the crush of people and carried her outside, but her...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

'No one has come to help': Desperate Haitians rush aid convoys after quake

Survivors of Haiti's devastating earthquake looted an aid convoy Friday as the impoverished Caribbean nation scrambled to roll out a relief effort haunted by the chaotic response to past natural disasters.  "We have seen an incredible moment of unity in the response to the earthquake, so we believe that this can be turned into an opportunity to rebuild towards the better," UN deputy chief Amina Mohammed said Friday after a 24-hour visit. 
EnvironmentABC13 Houston

How to help Haiti: List of organizations accepting donations after deadly earthquake

HAITI -- Humanitarian efforts are underway to help those affected by Saturday's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Haiti. While efforts are mobilizing, Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.
Environmentnny360.com

International aid begins to arrive in Haiti one week after earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — International aid began to finally pour into Haiti nearly a week since the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, despite bridge and road failures that hampered efforts to reach some of the hardest-hit and remote towns. Early Friday, there was no road access to the southwestern city of Jeremie,...
AdvocacyRiverside Press Enterprise

Situation deteriorates further in battered, starving Haiti

MARCELINE, Haiti – Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to deliver aid to...
Environmentnationalgeographic.com

A week after Haiti’s deadly earthquake, hope is hard to find

Haitians are scrambling for food, shelter, and health care as the ongoing pandemic, natural disasters and a presidential assassination take their toll. Jeremie, HaitiHaiti, it seems, is a magnet for disasters. The Caribbean nation, with a long history of political turmoil and instability, is now contending with successive natural disasters...
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
WorldUS News and World Report

Haiti Hospitals Overwhelmed by Quake Victims as Death Toll Hits 1,297

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti's hospitals were swamped on Sunday by thousands of injured residents after a devastating earthquake the day before killed at least 1,297 people as authorities raced to bring doctors to the worst-hit areas before a major storm hits. The 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday destroyed thousands of...
EnvironmentWAVY News 10

At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

Comments / 1

Community Policy