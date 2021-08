August 15, 1969, over half a million kids got together on Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel, New York for a weekend concert - Woodstock! Rolling Stone called it one of the “50 Moments That Changed The History Of Rock And Roll.” The 1970 documentary “Woodstock” was nominated for 3 Oscars winning the Best Documentary Feature statue. Take a look back at a weekend that changed the world!

-- Doug O’Brien

