Grading The Browns’ Performance Vs The Jaguars

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns took the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, August 14. This was the first preseason game for both teams, and the Browns outlasted the Jags winning by a score of 23-13. Those of us watching on the NFL Network were bombarded with stories about new...

NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars drop preseason opener against the Browns

The first (preseason) game of the Urban Meyer Era ended in a 23-13 loss against the Cleveland Browns. Trevor Lawrence got the starting nod for the Jaguars, who only left their starting offense in for two drives. Lawrence finished the night six for nine for 71 yards. With the starting offense on the field, however, the Jaguars didn’t score in their two drives. Gardner Minshew got some run with the first team offense as well, and finished four for eight for 47 yards, and threw an interception. The offense was never able to get going, and a large part of that is due to the offensive line. The offensive line wasn’t able to keep any of the quarterbacks protected, giving up four sacks. They also only ran the ball 14 times, for 43 yards.
NFLallfans.co

How To Watch Browns Vs Jaguars Live Stream (Radio, Tv)

The Cleveland Browns open up the 2021 preseason on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While we do not know how much the starters will be involved in this game, Coach Stefanski did confirm that quarterback Baker Mayfield will not be playing. #Browns Kevin Stefanski said Baker Mayfield will not...
NFLDawgs By Nature

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - 1st Half Game Thread

Today, the Cleveland Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars! We will have game threads running for each half and a post-game thread, so be sure to participate in the discussions. Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Date/Time: Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Television: NFL Network & WEWS...
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: 5 trade targets in the event of Jaguars firesale in 2021

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) tries to bring down Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson (23) after Henderson intercepted a pass by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during second quarter action. The half ended with the Colts with a 17 to 14 lead over the Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts for the season opening game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, September 13, 2020. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Fljax 091320 Jagsvscolts 3.
NFLchatsports.com

7 things about the Browns’ first preseason game vs. Jaguars

For the first time since 2019, the Cleveland Browns will play a preseason game tonight! I’m in the middle of working on getting new Internet service, but I wanted to make sure I still got seven quick hitter notes in leading up to tonight’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can also check out Thomas Moore’s preview here.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns: 3 questions the Jaguars game may help answer

The Browns are taking on Jaguars on Saturday in their first preseason game. The Browns have a big task ahead of them with their first preseason game. That task; don’t get Baker Mayfield or Nick Chubb hurt. Beyond that task, figuring out the rest of their depth chart; especially on defense is another big priority.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Vs. Browns: Cisco, Treadwell Among Players to Watch

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take the field under Urban Meyer and his coaching staff for the first time tonight, kicking off against the visiting Cleveland Browns at 7 p.m. as every player on the 90-man roster looks to make an impression. Preseason games are invaluable for players up and down...
NFLPosted by
Tribune-Review

Steelers reportedly trade for former Jaguars, Browns ILB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed depth issues at inside linebacker, and they did it with a familiar former Pro Bowler. The Steelers traded for former Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert, according to a report from the NFL Network. A message posted Thursday night to the account of Schobert’s wife, Megan, read: “Yinz are going to love this!!”
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

New Browns wrinkles to search for during Saturday’s preseason opener vs. the Jaguars

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Something exciting happened Tuesday at Browns training camp. It came during a full-team session of practice. After catching a shotgun snap, Baker Mayfield whipped the ball to Jarvis Landry for what turned out to be a perfectly executed wide receiver screen. Donovan Peoples-Jones blocked Troy Hill out of the way, Jack Conklin crushed Greg Newsome II, and Wyatt Teller got downfield to block John Johnson III, allowing Landry to race about 60 yards for the score.
NFLclevelandbrowns.com

Browns list 10 players not expected to play vs. Jaguars due to injury

The following players are not expected to play Saturday night in the Browns' first preseason game against the Jaguars due to injury:. 10 WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring) 22 S Grant Delpit (hamstring) 29 S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle) 33 S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) 36 CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring) 41...

