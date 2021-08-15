Grading The Browns’ Performance Vs The Jaguars

The first (preseason) game of the Urban Meyer Era ended in a 23-13 loss against the Cleveland Browns. Trevor Lawrence got the starting nod for the Jaguars, who only left their starting offense in for two drives. Lawrence finished the night six for nine for 71 yards. With the starting offense on the field, however, the Jaguars didn’t score in their two drives. Gardner Minshew got some run with the first team offense as well, and finished four for eight for 47 yards, and threw an interception. The offense was never able to get going, and a large part of that is due to the offensive line. The offensive line wasn’t able to keep any of the quarterbacks protected, giving up four sacks. They also only ran the ball 14 times, for 43 yards.