Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

U.N. chief urges Taliban restraint, is concerned about women, girls

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to protect lives and expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls in Afghanistan. Taliban insurgents entered Kabul https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 and President Ashraf Ghani...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#U N#Reuters#Islamist#The U N Security Council#The Islamic Emirate#The United Nations#Afghans#Al Qaeda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Taliban’s Biggest Threat Isn’t an Armed Group

The average Afghan is 18 years old. Nearly two-thirds of the country is under 25. For these young people, the 2001 American invasion and the Taliban reign that preceded it aren’t memories, but history. Theirs is a generation that has known Afghanistan only under the protection of NATO forces. Twenty...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Who Will Be the First Country to Recognize the Taliban?

NEW YORK - Less than one week since the Taliban swept into Kabul, governments are starting to consider the thorny question of when and if they should recognize the Islamist group as Afghanistan’s legitimate governing power. A U.N. Security Council-designated terrorist group since 1999, the Taliban have been a pariah...
Middle East101 WIXX

Pan-Islamic group says it will seek to help achieve peace in Afghanistan

DUBAI (Reuters) – The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) pledged on Sunday to help achieve peace in Afghanistan and said its future leaders must guard against allowing the country to be used as a backyard for international Islamist militancy. The organisation urged “the future Afghan leadership” and the international...
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

UNHCR warns of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan

Geneva [Switzerland], August 21 (ANI): UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, has expressed concern about the prevailing humanitarian needs within Afghanistan and urged for continuous support to ensure necessary assistance in the country. The Taliban entered the capital city on Sunday and declared victory over the Ashraf Ghani government. Chaotic scenes...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldSentinel

Taliban task terrorist group with security in Kabul – 20/08/2021 – world

The Taliban have placed security in Kabul under the responsibility of one of the most dangerous groups associated with the fundamentalist Islamic movement which regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday (15), the Haqqani network. The decision came amid chaos in the area around the city’s airport, the region’s only air...
World101 WIXX

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to deepen already...
AfghanistanNPR

U.N. agencies and other aid groups say they are staying in Afghanistan, but there are concerns about the safety of Afghans working for international organizations. Few believe the assurances they're getting from the Taliban, as NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Jan Egeland runs the Norwegian Refugee Council and says he employs 1,600 mostly Afghan aid workers all across the country. JAN EGELAND: Well, we've had the famous knock on the door now in many of the provinces where we work. KELEMEN: Taliban fighters came to their offices,...
WorldMiami Herald

Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government

The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule. Following a blitz across Afghanistan that saw many...
WorldKansas City Star

UN Security Council to meet on Afghanistan, UN chief urges restraint

NEW YORK — The U.N. Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, after the Taliban entered the capital Kabul. An open meeting followed by closed-door consultations was confirmed after a request from Estonia and Norway. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres will address the...
Middle EastPosted by
CBS News

Afghan civilians fear what Taliban rule will mean for women: "I'm afraid about all those girls"

There is bedlam at the airport in Kabul, with thousands of Afghans struggling to get on the next plane out, a day after Taliban fighters took control of the capital. The Taliban's sudden capture of Kabul – less than 20 years after U.S. forces overthrew their government – has shocked the world. Many observers compare the scenes to the fall of South Vietnam in 1975.
WorldVoice of America

UN Chief Urges Taliban to Protect Afghan Lives

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the “world is watching” Afghanistan during these “pivotal” days, as he called on the Taliban to exercise “utmost restraint” to protect Afghan lives and allow humanitarian assistance to reach those in need. “We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres...
WorldFrankfort Times

The Latest: UN urges all in Afghanistan to show 'restraint'

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the Taliban and all other parties to exercise “utmost restraint” in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that “the United Nations remains determined to contribute to a...
WorldDerrick

UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive, begin negotiations

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations chief urged the Taliban on Friday to immediately halt its offensive across Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war. In his first and strongest appeal to the Islamic militant group, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply disturbed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy