U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski released a statement Friday about the Thursday attack that left at least 13 American servicemen dead and many others wounded in Kabul, Afghanistan:. “I have long supported withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan, but the manner in which the drawdown has taken place has been chaotic and irresponsible and led to the horrific scenes we have witnessed over the last 12 days. It is devastating to see that American troops were targeted, injured, and killed while protecting the airport. My deepest condolences go out to their families and loved ones. It is important to remember that their mission has not been in vain as thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of allies and vulnerable Afghans have been safely evacuated. We must continue our focus on the mission our military were sent to defend: bringing our people home and helping those who have helped us.