Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen seems to be very excited to play alongside 20-year-old Evan Mobley. “So much potential,” Allen said of Mobley in a recent interview. “That word is the word of the draft. So much potential. But really with Evan, you can see it in every aspect of his game. Saw him down low dunking on people already. Being strong and confident with the ball down low, I think that’s a big part of his growth moving forward. I mean, the guy is 7-foot, 7-1, and had three blocks on Sunday night. And he was able to defend the rim and go out on the perimeter.”