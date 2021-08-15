Cancel
New York City, NY

What Is Going On In NYC? Cuomo, Vaccine Passports, And More

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 7 days ago

In the United States, New York City tends to lead as an example. When NYC politicians make changes, other cities pay attention. Americans around the country tend to follow the latest news from NYC because it can have far-reaching impacts. What is going on in New York City? Below, readers will learn about the latest news stories from NYC.

Comments / 8

 

New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Moving to Sister’s Place

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is moving out. The disgraced Democrat is slated to leave office Monday after resigning over allegations of sexual harassment, and photographers captured UHauls at the governor’s mansion Friday. The trucks were headed for the Purchase, New York home of his sister, Maria Cuomo-Cole. The UHaul driver told the New York Post that he did not receive a delivery address until he had already begun driving, an apparent effort to conceal its final destination. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take Cuomo’s place, becoming the first woman to hold the state’s highest office.
Politicstheexaminernews.com

An Older Karma Responds to Governor Cuomo

I had come home from a lunch date with a friend to learn that Gov. Cuomo resigned. I remain beset, to be perfectly honest, with competing feelings of relief but also with a “better-the-devil- you-know” feeling swirling in my chest. His downfall promises plenty of challenges down the road. I’m grateful for Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s rise in the interim and guess we shall see how the political landscape unfolds.
Connecticut StatePosted by
CBS New York

Tracking Henri: State Of Emergency Declared In New York, Connecticut Ahead Of Hurricane’s Arrival

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A state of emergency has been declared in both New York and Connecticut ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Henri. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Henri making landfall on Long Island on Sunday. The governor also requested President Joe Biden declare a pre-landfall emergency declaration, which would authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures in the storm’s aftermath. Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo provide an update on Hurricane Henri — “Plan for power outages, stock up on necessary supplies and avoid flooding areas. The state is deploying...
New York City, NYinformnny.com

New York State COVID update, August 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Office of the Governor released a statewide COVID update on Saturday afternoon. “The Delta variant continues to be a very serious threat, and we know what COVID is capable of if we were to let it outmaneuver us,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a written statement. “We simply cannot afford to risk all the progress we’ve made against this virus. Our frontline workers and everyday New Yorkers made great sacrifices to get us where we are today—and the best way to honor that is to get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state.”
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

21 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide, Cuomo says

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in New York, as officials continue to urge everyone who hasn't already been vaccinated to roll up their sleeves. On Sunday, 21 deaths were reported statewide, along with 4,340 new cases. "COVID-19 remains a serious threat to New Yorkers, and with the Delta variant spreading,...
New York City, NYdailyvoice.com

Cuomo Could Wind Up Living In Hamptons, Report Says

Cuomo Grants Clemency To 10 People; Will There Be Pardons For P…. Cuomo Files Retirement Paperwork; Here's What His Annual Pensio…. 'I Was There To Listen': CNN's Chris Cuomo Breaks Silence On Br…. Where will Cuomo go?. With his resignation taking effect in days, questions have arisen about where New...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Moving Trucks Spotted Outside Executive Mansion As Gov. Cuomo Prepares To Officially Leave Office

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears to be moving day for outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. CBS2 cameras captured moving trucks outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on Friday. Cuomo announced his resignation on Aug. 10 after an Attorney General’s report found he sexually harassed several women. The governor has maintained his innocence. Friday, his attorney attempted to discredit some of his key accusers, including Charlotte Bennett. “We have been given some new information that pertains to Ms. Bennett that relates to her credibility,” attorney Rita Glavin said. “We will be providing to the Attorney General and to the Assembly judiciary committee as they consider their report.” The governor’s attorney is calling on the AG to correct the record before she submits the governor’s response to the judiciary committee next week. Bennett responded on Twitter, saying, “I will not be intimidated by the outgoing Governor or his lawyer.” Cuomo officially leaves office Tuesday. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over, making history as New York’s first female governor.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Kathy Hochul staffer asked some Cuomo employees to stay on

Incoming governor Kathy Hochul plans to keep a majority of the current administration’s staff, since they will “need all hands on deck” when the lieutenant governor replaces disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned effective this Tuesday. Hochul’s chief of staff, Jeff Lewis, sent an Aug. 16 email to inform Executive...
PoliticsGephardt Daily

Moving van, movers spotted at mansion of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Aug. 20 (UPI) — A moving van was spotted Friday at the mansion of outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who will serve his final day in office on Monday. At the Executive Mansion, workers were seen carrying boxes out of the home, which is the official residents of New York’s governor.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Herald

Estrich: House could Cuomo be so out of touch?

According to The New York Times, the soon-to-be former governor of New York is sitting on $18 million in campaign cash -- with nothing to run for, a first in his life. Of this I am sure: The guy does not know what hit him. Can it be that a series of meaningless encounters has cost him everything? It can be. Remember, the governor welcomed the inquiry. He continued the same behavior. Clearly, it meant nothing to him.
New York City, NYNY1

Special episode: The legacy of Andrew Cuomo

From the legalization of same-sex marriage to major infrastructure projects to the passage of the $15 minimum wage, Andrew Cuomo achieved many things during his 10 years as governor, but he also alienated most of the power players in the state — something that ultimately contributed to his downfall. NY1’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

Chris Cuomo’s Net Worth

American television journalist Chris Cuomo has a net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. See: A Look at Andrew Cuomo's Net Worth as He Resigns From Role as New York's Governor...

