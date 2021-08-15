What Is Going On In NYC? Cuomo, Vaccine Passports, And More

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It appears to be moving day for outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. CBS2 cameras captured moving trucks outside the Executive Mansion in Albany on Friday. Cuomo announced his resignation on Aug. 10 after an Attorney General’s report found he sexually harassed several women. The governor has maintained his innocence. Friday, his attorney attempted to discredit some of his key accusers, including Charlotte Bennett. “We have been given some new information that pertains to Ms. Bennett that relates to her credibility,” attorney Rita Glavin said. “We will be providing to the Attorney General and to the Assembly judiciary committee as they consider their report.” The governor’s attorney is calling on the AG to correct the record before she submits the governor’s response to the judiciary committee next week. Bennett responded on Twitter, saying, “I will not be intimidated by the outgoing Governor or his lawyer.” Cuomo officially leaves office Tuesday. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over, making history as New York’s first female governor.