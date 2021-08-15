Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

U.N. chief urges Taliban restraint, is concerned about women, girls

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to protect lives and expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls in Afghanistan. Taliban insurgents entered Kabul https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 and President Ashraf Ghani...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#U N#Reuters#Islamist#The U N Security Council#The Islamic Emirate#The United Nations#Afghans#Al Qaeda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Taliban’s Biggest Threat Isn’t an Armed Group

The average Afghan is 18 years old. Nearly two-thirds of the country is under 25. For these young people, the 2001 American invasion and the Taliban reign that preceded it aren’t memories, but history. Theirs is a generation that has known Afghanistan only under the protection of NATO forces. Twenty...
Politicsbatonrougenews.net

Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai meet Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Abdullah Abdullah, a senior leader of the ousted Afghan government, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai met 'so-called' acting Taliban governor of Kabul, Abdul Rahman Mansour, on Saturday. They discussed the priority of protecting the lives, property and dignity of Kabul citizens. Abdullah told the...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
WorldSentinel

Taliban task terrorist group with security in Kabul – 20/08/2021 – world

The Taliban have placed security in Kabul under the responsibility of one of the most dangerous groups associated with the fundamentalist Islamic movement which regained control of Afghanistan on Sunday (15), the Haqqani network. The decision came amid chaos in the area around the city’s airport, the region’s only air...
WorldMiami Herald

Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government

The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee their rule. Following a blitz across Afghanistan that saw many...
WorldVoice of America

UN Chief Urges Taliban to Protect Afghan Lives

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the “world is watching” Afghanistan during these “pivotal” days, as he called on the Taliban to exercise “utmost restraint” to protect Afghan lives and allow humanitarian assistance to reach those in need. “We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres...
Middle EastPosted by
CBS News

Afghan civilians fear what Taliban rule will mean for women: "I'm afraid about all those girls"

There is bedlam at the airport in Kabul, with thousands of Afghans struggling to get on the next plane out, a day after Taliban fighters took control of the capital. The Taliban's sudden capture of Kabul – less than 20 years after U.S. forces overthrew their government – has shocked the world. Many observers compare the scenes to the fall of South Vietnam in 1975.
WorldFrankfort Times

The Latest: UN urges all in Afghanistan to show 'restraint'

UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the Taliban and all other parties to exercise “utmost restraint” in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that “the United Nations remains determined to contribute to a...
WorldDerrick

UN chief urges Taliban to halt offensive, begin negotiations

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations chief urged the Taliban on Friday to immediately halt its offensive across Afghanistan and negotiate “in good faith” to avert a prolonged civil war. In his first and strongest appeal to the Islamic militant group, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply disturbed...
Politics101 WIXX

EU foreign policy chief urges Afghan government to work with Taliban

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Afghan government should engage with the Taliban to reach an inclusive settlement, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday as the militant group made rapid gains amid spiralling violence and worries of a refugee crisis. “We encourage the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to settle...

Comments / 0

Community Policy