FOCUS ROMANIA. The official selection of Romanian productions at the Astra Film Festival 2021

The festival returns with live screenings, but will continue to offer an online edition, with gems from Norway and Iran, plus a 30-year stop-motion passion project. As the film festival circuit returns to semi-normal – Cannes wrapped a delayed but successful edition last month, with Venice and Toronto both taking place as scheduled this September – not everyone is keen to return to business as usual. For many cinephiles who are unable, even under the best of circumstances, to travel to all corners of the globe to catch new films, the pandemic-induced wave of online festivals was an improvement, not a compromise. Expect more festivals to consider the virtues of increased accessibility even when local in-person events are possible.