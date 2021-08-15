Cancel
FOCUS ROMANIA. The official selection of Romanian productions at the Astra Film Festival 2021

filmneweurope.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival will take place in Sibiu between September 5th – September 12th, 2021. Movies having their national and world premieres, themes that expose the intimacy of the couple, that show the absurdity drawn by the definition of new borders, which deal with the phenomenon of bears in the Carpathians, or which tell devastating and unknown stories of history. These are some of the main topics addressed by the Romanian films from the official selection of the 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival - Astra Film Festival. The most important documentary film festival in Eastern Europe will take place in Sibiu between September 5th -12th, in a hybrid format (outdoor film screenings, in cinemas and online).

