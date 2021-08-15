Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Astra Film Festival 2021 celebrates life in all its diversity

filmneweurope.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival (Sibiu, September 5th-12th) presents over 200 cinema events. Over 200 cinema events, film screenings, concerts, discussions with directors, workshops and events dedicated to the film industry will take place in Sibiu, between September 5th-12th, at the Astra Film Festival - International Documentary Film Festival. This year's 28th edition will take place outdoors, in cinemas and online. During the eight days, 71 films from 33 countries will be screened at #AFF2021. Out of these, 46 are premieres (4 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres and 38 National Premieres) that were selected from over 3000 film productions made in the last two years worldwide.

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Film Industry#Diversity#Cnm Astra#The Astra Film Foundation#The Sibiu County Council#The Ministry Of Culture#The Filmmakers Union#The Sibiu Local Council#The European Union#Astra Film Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Your SF Bay Guide

CROSSROADS Film Festival Highlight

Now in its twelfth year, San Francisco Cinematheque’s annual CROSSROADS film festival (streaming online September 17–23, 2021) continues its dedication to exhibiting contemporary avant-garde film, video, and performance work. Founded in 2010, CROSSROADS has become a significant international film/video showcase and festival choice for filmmakers to premiere and screen work, as well as a favorite of engaged curators, film enthusiasts, like-minded filmmakers, and loyal community members.
Dahlonega, GAThe Dahlonega Nugget

Film festival to return to The Holly

Dahlonega-based filmmakers Brad Kennedy and Luke Pilgrim are getting ready to roll out the red carpet once again as Sozo Bear Presents: A Night At The Movies will take place Friday, August 20. The Sozo Bear Films co-founders are excited to be holding the event at The Holly Theatre again...
MoviesPosted by
northfortynews

Independent Silent Film Festival 2.0

LuneAseas is ringing out the summer at The Lyric Cinema with the 2nd Annual Silent Film Festival. “Like a music video, but instead of the video being driven by the music, the composition of the music is driven by the movement in the video.”. Last summer during the height of...
Moviessuindependent.com

DOCUTAH Grows Festival To 100 Films!

Dixie State University DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival™ today announced 36 new films chosen from the 2021 submissions, bringing the total of films for this year’s Festival to 100 films from 13 countries, which combines films from the 2020 Festival with those accepted for this year. The DOCUTAH Festival takes place November 1 through 6 at the Megaplex Pineview 10 theaters, allowing expansion to 6 full days of films and time for more special events tied to the film themes. Information about the all films chosen for the Festival is being placed on the Website. A-Z lists of Features and Shorts can be found at https://docutah.com/a-to-z-features-2021/ and https://docutah.com/a-z-shorts-2021/.
Festivalvaldostaceo.com

Georgia Latino International Film Festival Returns to Celebrate Its 10th Anniversary

The Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF), the premiere Latino film festival in the tristate area (Georgia, Florida and Tennessee), is back for its tenth season, tackling the wave of change that has overwhelmed the film and entertainment business in recent years, and creating more opportunity and a platform for the Latino storyteller. This year, GALIFF will have even more conversations on content development, but will also address the need for more Latino writers, casting agents, directors and production crew. They will address representation and why it matters that Hollywood diversify, especially when it comes to who is writing our stories and who is telling them.
Tampa, FLospreyobserver.com

Projection: Short Film Accepted Into Film Festivals

It was during the fall off 2020, still within the mask-wearing days of COVID-19, when friends Jereme Guidas, a professional photographer from Pittsburgh, and Russell Thomas, a TV producer in Tampa, put out a local, Tampa-based casting call for a proof-of-concept short film. The pair, both with extensive background in...
Pioneertown, CAz1077fm.com

PIONEERTOWN FILM FESTIVAL POSTPONED

The Pioneertown Film Festival, originally scheduled for August 27-29, has been postponed due to growing concerns related to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. New dates will be announced when event organizers feel it will be safe for the public to once again gather for the event.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash’ Wins Locarno Film Festival

Vengeance is Mine, All Others Pay Cash, Indonesian director Edwin’s homage to and deconstruction of 1980s ultra-violent Asian action movies, has won the Golden Leopard for best film at the 2021 Locarno International Film Festival. The feature, an adaptation of the novel by Indonesian writer Eka Kurniawan, is a revenge tale involving a hired killer who uses violence to compensate for his public shame in being impotent and a female fighter who takes over his burden of vengeance. It stars Ajo Kawir and Ladya Cheryl. The Match Factory is handling international sales. In a surprise announcement at the Locarno award ceremony, held...
Moviesdiscovernepa.com

The Black Bear Film Festival

Black Bear’s Film Festival’s mission is steadfast and compelling: the commitment to producing a film festival program that embraces the essence of film making, is pure in spirit and thought-provoking in content. Black Bear strives to provide an engaging and exciting community experience for film makers to debut their films, as well as a fun film festival experience for attendees.
Theater & Dancevineyardgazette.com

Disability Film Festival

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival is teaming up with the Island Disability Coalition, Camp Jabberwocky, the Island Autism Group, the Vineyard Independence Partnership, and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services for a disability film festival. The event takes place over three days, August 26 to 28, and features three films, one each...
Mill Valley, CAthesfegotist.com

Mill Valley Film Festival Partners with BSSP for Festival Creative

To celebrate the Mill Valley Film Festival’s 44th year of showcasing independent and world cinema, fellow Marin County agency Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners (BSSP) has created a new campaign centered on inclusivity, celebrating how great films have the power to unite us. In the run up to the October...
Phoenix, ILurbanmatter.com

Phoenix Film Festival Top Film Round-Up

Phoenix always has a robust culture surrounding film and performance arts. Even though the Covid-19 pandemic has put many things on hold, fortunately, the Phoenix Film Festival didn’t let anything stop them. Started by 3 local filmmakers in 2000, the festival has since been celebrating movies and independent cinema. It is also considered one of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals nationwide.
MoviesFrederick News-Post

Maryland International Film Festival

Movie Magazine's top 50 festival worth their entry fee. For 8 years, we've been bringing in the finest films from around the world. After-parties with live music, food, drinks. The film festival became a 501(c)3 and launched in 2009 and now screens more than 100 films each year! Hollywood Director...
MoviesBirmingham Star

'Dune,' 'French Dispatch' added to NY Film Festival lineup

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): The 2021 New York Film Festival has added Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated 'Dune' and Wes Anderson's star-studded latest 'The French Dispatch', to its lineup. They have added screenings of both the titles as part of its Spotlight section. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in addition,...
Moviesfilminquiry.com

Bentonville Film Festival 2021: CODA

The second coming of age film showcased at this year’s Bentonville Film Festival was the much raved about Coda. From director Sian Heder, Coda was by far one of the best films of the showcase – and the best of the year. Following Ruby (Emilia Jones) on the cusp of adulthood, Coda finds her struggling to balance both family and future, her desires and the needs of her family a constant source of anxiety and uncertainty.
Moviescineuropa.org

The Brussels International Film Festival boasts a jam-packed programme for its 4th edition

The Brussels International Film Festival (BRIFF) barely had the time to get set for two editions at the end of June than the Covid crisis forced it to bump its dates to the end of the summer. The team behind this 4th edition are nonetheless ready and raring to go, with the aim of helping national and international film to shine in the heart of the European capital, and of bringing a changing world to the big screen.
Moviesdigboston.com

15th anniversary Films at the Gate Festival

The festival highlights stories and work of Asian immigrant and Asian American filmmakers and artists. Join ACDC and the Chinatown community for the 15th Anniversary of our Films at the Gate Festival! As usual, the festival is free and open to community members of all ages and backgrounds. The event will be held August 27-29, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on each day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy