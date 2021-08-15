Astra Film Festival 2021 celebrates life in all its diversity
The 28th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival (Sibiu, September 5th-12th) presents over 200 cinema events. Over 200 cinema events, film screenings, concerts, discussions with directors, workshops and events dedicated to the film industry will take place in Sibiu, between September 5th-12th, at the Astra Film Festival - International Documentary Film Festival. This year's 28th edition will take place outdoors, in cinemas and online. During the eight days, 71 films from 33 countries will be screened at #AFF2021. Out of these, 46 are premieres (4 World Premieres, 4 International Premieres and 38 National Premieres) that were selected from over 3000 film productions made in the last two years worldwide.filmneweurope.com
