Astra Film Festival 2021 celebrates life in all its diversity

The Georgia Latino International Film Festival (GALIFF), the premiere Latino film festival in the tristate area (Georgia, Florida and Tennessee), is back for its tenth season, tackling the wave of change that has overwhelmed the film and entertainment business in recent years, and creating more opportunity and a platform for the Latino storyteller. This year, GALIFF will have even more conversations on content development, but will also address the need for more Latino writers, casting agents, directors and production crew. They will address representation and why it matters that Hollywood diversify, especially when it comes to who is writing our stories and who is telling them.