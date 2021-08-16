FORECAST | A Rainy Week Ahead

The party is over, but what a beautiful party it was (the weekend). I hope you were able to enjoy the brief break from the heat, humidity, and rain.

We have a rainy week in store, but we'll also see many dry hours so keep that in mind for planning purposes.

THE BIG PICTURE

An area of low pressure will work north from the Tennessee Valley tonight through the day Monday bringing a slug of Gulf of Mexico air northward. This will bring increasing humidity throughout the day Monday as well as scattered downpours. The low will move out Tuesday, but we'll have lingering moisture and we'll be watching where the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move--which is likely to be up the spine of the Appalachian Mountains.

The result will be daily shower and storm chances--most prominent during the afternoons and evenings. The additional clouds and rain will keep our temps from sky-rocketing as highs look to remain in the 70s and low 80s much of the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are signs that a sweeping cold front will clear everything out, but the timing is still up in the air. As of now, it favors next weekend--sometime late Saturday into Sunday before drier, less humid air moves back in.

THE FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clouds increasing. Low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. Heavy downpours possible. Upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and rumbles. Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and rumble chances continue. Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain and storms. Near 80.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers and storms. Low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. Low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Clouds with some sun. Leftover rain chance. Near 80.

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get more weather from the 3News Weather team of Betsy Kling (@betsykling), Hollie Strano (@holliesmiles), Matt Wintz (@WintzWeather), and Matt Standridge (@StandridgeWX).

►MORE WEATHER | Get the latest weather headlines, video, photos & more

► FACEBOOK & TWITTER | Follow the weather on Facebook and Twitter

► ENVIRONMENT NEWS | Find out more about the world around us

► EARTH & SPACE NEWS | Learn more about our planet and outer space

► WEATHER FEATURES | Read our weather guides, storm reports & more

MORE WEATHER-RELATED HEADLINES: