Ijamsville's Matthew Semelsberger booked for UFC 266, gets chance to rebound against Sano

By Joshua R. Smith jsmith@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 6 days ago
Matthew Semelsberger, right, punches Khaos Williams in a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on Saturday in Las Vegas. Semelsberger dropped a unanimous decision for his first loss in three UFC appearances. Courtesy photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Matthew Semelsberger might be coming off a defeat for the first time in his UFC career, but he will get somewhat of a bump when he returns to the octagon next month.

The Ijamsville resident and Urbana High alum was added to the UFC 266 card set for Sept. 25 on ESPN+ — the slight difference in his fourth bout with the promotion being that it will be on a numbered card rather than a Fight Night event like his first three appearances with the world’s premier mixed martial arts company.

Semelsberger (8-3 overall, 2-1 UFC) will face UFC newcomer Martin Sano (4-2) in a welterweight clash at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, kicking off a card that is scheduled to include a pair of title fights.

With perhaps even more eyes on him than ever, Semi The Jedi looks to bounce back after a loss to Khaos Williams, a prospect who was more active, accurate and powerful in a three-round unanimous decision on June 19.

It was Semelsberger’s first loss since October 2018, snapping a five-fight winning streak and taking some steam out of the momentum he’d built with a vicious 16-second knockout of Jason Witt in March.

Williams outpointed Semelsberger, 28, in nearly every significant category that night at the UFC Apex in Vegas. But Semi, showing a polished technique, was never in serious jeopardy of getting finished. He generally acquitted himself well despite the final result of an encounter that played out entirely in standup.

Still, Semelsberger was bloodied a bit in the affair, billed as a slugfest between a pair of freestyle brawlers who had each logged rapid knockouts in recent action. He had the bridge of his nose cut in an early exchange — an injury that led to a medical suspension afterward, meaning Semelsberger had to take time off for it to heal.

Less than two months later, all appears well, and the former Marist college football safety is booked to fight again.

Sano is trained by MMA legend Nick Diaz and has appeared twice in the highly regarded Bellator promotion. However, Sano hasn’t fought since a 2017 draw with Diego Herzog (at middleweight) and hasn’t won since 2014, making him something of a mystery.

The 6-foot-1 Semelsberger — who fights out of Frederick’s Clinch Academy and Elkridge’s Crazy 88 MMA — will have a height and reach advantage over Sano, not to mention the fact that he’s been much busier lately by comparison.

When Semelsberger first signed with the UFC in August 2020, it was a multi-fight contract. However, little is guaranteed with the promotion. A second straight loss — especially to a man who is older by two years and will be making his UFC debut after a long layoff — could put Semi on precarious footing.

Always aware of the entertainment value of his fights, not to mention the importance of continuing to impress at this stage of his career, Semelsberger made something of a promise on Twitter the day after his loss to Williams: “You all will see a more dangerous, aggressive, and active Jedi next time,” he wrote.

UFC 266 is headlined by a featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega. Meanwhile, women’s flyweight champ Valentina Schevchenko puts her title on the line against Lauren Murphy.

Also appearing on the card — and making his first octagon appearance since 2015, is Diaz — who will take on former champ Robbie Lawler in an anticipated welterweight bout.

