You can now watch live how ETH tokens are destroyed

The London upgrade from Ethereum went well and Ethereum mastermind and founder Vitalik is confident that the merging of Ethereum 1.0 with version 2.0 will succeed. The foundations for the change to Proof of Stake have now been laid, it is “proof that the Ethereum ecosystem is able to bring about significant changes.” With Ethereum 2.0 including Proof of Stake and Sharding, two big ones are to be solved : The high energy consumption of the network (mining) is to be reduced drastically by 99 percent, and shardchains are to create many more transactions per second than before.