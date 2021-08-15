Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

You can now watch live how ETH tokens are destroyed

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London upgrade from Ethereum went well and Ethereum mastermind and founder Vitalik is confident that the merging of Ethereum 1.0 with version 2.0 will succeed. The foundations for the change to Proof of Stake have now been laid, it is “proof that the Ethereum ecosystem is able to bring about significant changes.” With Ethereum 2.0 including Proof of Stake and Sharding, two big ones are to be solved : The high energy consumption of the network (mining) is to be reduced drastically by 99 percent, and shardchains are to create many more transactions per second than before.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitalik Buterin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Token#Ethereum 1 0#Eip 1559#Etherchain Org#Nft#Opensea#Axie Infinity#Dapps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsbitcoin.com

Crypto Inferno: The Ethereum Network Has Burned Over $230 Million in Ether in 17 Days

17 days ago, the Ethereum network successfully implemented the London hard fork upgrade. One specific feature, EIP-1559, has fascinated crypto proponents for quite some time as the upgrade change makes ether scarcer over time. Statistics show that over the course of more than two weeks, the Ethereum network has burned 73,784 ether worth over $230 million using today’s exchange rates.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Gennix Platform Now Live, $GNNX Token on KingSwap, PancakeSwap

an IT and service group specializing in digital assets, today announced Gennix, a microlending protocol aimed at reducing financial inequality on the blockchain, is now live and has listed the $GNNX token on KingSwap and PancakeSwap. “We’re thrilled to finally launch the full Gennix microlending platform as well as...
Marketszycrypto.com

Crypto Pundit Tells How Solana Is On The Verge Of Making Ethereum Obsolete

Despite there being a tremendous amount of steam around Ethereum, Solana is proving to beat its biggest competitor in many ways according to Multicoin Capital’s Kyle Samani. On Friday, the crypto pundit weighed in on the reasons why Solana could outdo Ethereum. Comparing Ether to Blackberry before its ouster by Apple in 2013-2014 or How Facebook killed My Space, he asserted that Solana’s approach in unlocking complex applications that weren’t possible before on Ethereum including High-frequency De-Fi and anything that faces a huge number of retail users, like NFTs and social tokens would be a big factor in getting things up for the network.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, they are now trading at $48,518.76 per coin, $3,293.94 per token, and $0.3319 apiece, respectively. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Triple Halving author says Ethereum will reach $150,000

Dormant Ethereum, one of the key ingredients that sparks a bullrun, shows signs of moving. As total value locked in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem gets closer to a new all-time high, Ethereum dominance increases. Nikhil Shamapant, independent Ethereum analyst and author of the "Ethereum Triple Halving paper," has a...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Can Earn Staking Voyager's Brand New VGX 2.0 Token

What happened: Major cryptocurrency exchange Voyager Digital (CSE:VYGVF) has successfully upgraded their VGX token alongside the launch of the web3-based Voyager token exchange. Why it matters: The Voyager app, and now the Voyager token exchange, offer users the opportunity to stake their VGX tokens to earn a 7% annual yield...
Musicinvesting.com

Elrond Tokens Can Now Be Used to Watch David Guetta.

As crypto continues on its quest to reach the stars, more doors are opening for cryptocurrency holders. Now party goers can buy tickets to one of the biggest European music festivals, and listen to the world’s top DJs, including megastar David Guetta, using cryptocurrency. Organizers of UNTOLD 2021 have teamed...
Marketsinvesting.com

Cardano’s Alonzo Is A Sure Thing

Cardano has successfully implemented a string of testnet updates bringing smart contracts closer to reality. Cardano’s much anticipated smart contract functionality will be operational on September 12th, following the Alzono hard fork. ADA broke into the top 3 coins by market capitalization, closing in on its previous all-time high. On...
Marketscryptoticker.io

ETH Burning Is 3 ETH+ / Min Now, What Happens Post Merge?

The ETH burning EIP1559 part of the London hard-fork was deployed on the Ethereum mainnet on Aug 05. It makes the Ethereum supply dis-inflationary (reduces the rate of inflation by offsetting new issuance through ETH burning). It will also make it deflationary (net issuance becoming lesser than the supply being burned) post Merge. This will happen when the Ethereum blockchain shifts from Proof of Work (POW) to Proof of Stake (POS) – a major requirement for Ethereum 2.0.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Liquid Exchange Hacker Continues to Swap Stolen ERC-20 Tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and wETH via DEXes to Prevent Funds From Being Frozen

On August 18, 2021, hackers managed to steal more than $90 million in over 69 different cryptocurrencies and digital tokens from Japan-based exchange Liquid Global. Liquid’s teams had “yet to release a postmortem detailing the attack vector used by the hacker,” the CipherTrace team noted in a blog post published on August 20, 2021.
Educationsouthfloridareporter.com

Can You Make A Living Day Trading Crypto?

Do you want to give cryptocurrency a shot but are unsure of making a living out of it? Well, using the right strategy and tactics will help you make a lot of money from crypto. Many Zero spread brokers understand the right trading strategies that you can use to perfect your trading skills.
Stockscodelist.biz

Solana hits all-time high – DeFi ecosystem is growing at record pace

Solana breaks one all-time high after another. In the meantime, SOL has even risen to the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. DeFi played a crucial role in this. The high-speed blockchain project Solana hit two new all-time highs in the past week. On the one hand, the Total...
Marketscodelist.biz

Cheap cryptocurrencies? – You should invest in these 2 coins!

The crypto bull market is in full swing. The alpha animals Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as other popular Alt-Coins such as Cardano, XRP and Polkadot are now pumping upwards. Many investors now think that they have missed their chance for a cheap investment. But there are still cheap cryptocurrencies that you can invest in. We’ll tell you the 2 best.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Bitcoin UTXO vs Ethereum's Account-Based Blockchain Transactions: Explained Simply

Bitcoin and Ethereum differ in many ways. In this article, I will cover one of their differences: the way they keep track of what coins a user owns. Bitcoin uses a model based on Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXO) while Ethereum follows an account-based approach. I’ll explain both in detail in the next sections, with examples, and analyze the pros and cons of the UTXO and account-based models.
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Long-Term Returns August 2021 Week 3

Following a two-day slump, markets are back in greens. As the bulls return, savvy investors are on the lookout for the best cryptocurrency to buy. Many expect this rally to continue into the next week, and it will be good to get your strategy straightened out as you go forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy