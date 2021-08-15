Travel-Friendly Dog Breeds That You Can Take Anywhere

Not everyone does, but lots of people love to travel, even pet owners. But what happens if you’re a dog owner and you want to take your furry friend with you on vacation? For most people, this seems like an impossible feat, and in some cases, it is. Like people, not all dogs like traveling, and not all dogs are a good match for the open road or the seaside. However, there are luckily plenty of breeds that would love to accompany you on your next getaway. If you’re looking to find a breed that would make a great travel buddy, you’ve come to the right place. Here are a few dog breeds that you can take with you anywhere!