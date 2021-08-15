On August 15 in Rangers history: Roger Neilson takes over

Some sad news this weekend as the New York Rangers announced that Blueshirts legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert passed away at the age of 80. Gilbert spent his entire eighteen year career in New York, playing 1065 games with the Blueshirts and putting up 405 goals and 1021 points. Though he never found the ultimate success, Gilbert was a star in Manhattan as part of the GAG Line, skating alongside Jean Ratelle and Vic Hadfield in the late 60s and early 70s. To this day, Gilbert holds the franchise records for both points and goals and in more recent years and his #7 was the first to be retired by the New York Rangers. Gilbert served as an ambassador of sorts for the Rangers, constantly and proudly wearing his #7 jersey to a variety of charity events and media appearances.