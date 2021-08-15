Cancel
NHL

On August 15 in Rangers history: Roger Neilson takes over

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened on August 15 in the history of the New York Rangers. On this date in 1989, the New York Rangers hired Roger Neilson as their new head coach as part of a complete makeover of the management team. He was hired by Neil Smith who had replaced General Manager Phil Esposito after a disastrous season.

Phil Esposito
Roger Neilson
The New York Rangers
