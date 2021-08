Last seasonSome real slumps in form in the first and second thirds of the campaign, before a stronger finish once it was largely done-and-dusted that they would miss out on Europe. Eighth place is poor, especially after a summer of big promises and attempts to make decent moves in the transfer market, and the huge contracts handed to Willian (free transfer) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (renewal) were not unmitigated successes. Even so, there were big moments of promise, too. The emergence of Emile Smith Rowe, the enduring quality of Kieran Tierney when fit and a decent run in Europe were all...