AC Milan are expected to loan Tommaso Pobega out as they look to seal a couple more signings, according to a report. Calciomercato.com reports that after the signing of Alessandro Florenzi, the Rossoneri management will focus on signing a fourth midfielder for the rotations. Pobega is seen as more of a deputy to Franck Kessie, as well as Tonali, but he could leave on loan. It will not be a permanent exit because Maldini and Massara strongly believe in him and want to give him the opportunity to find more playing time than Pioli can guarantee him at the moment.