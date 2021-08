It seems like only yesterday that we were in the thick of an unprecedented Summer of Soccer, with Euro 2020, the CONCACAF Nations League and CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Copa America and the Olympics making up for lost time, and now we’re into what should be an equally unforgettable club season. The Premier League, German Bundesliga and Spanish LaLiga kicked off their 2021-22 campaigns this weekend, and a lot of top teams (Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona) and top players (Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland) aren’t messing around.