Man City fans Sing ‘you’ve let the country down’ chant about Man United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho
This is shocking from the Manchester City fans as they copy the Leeds United fans from yesterday and sing about how Manchester United players Rashford and Sancho let their country down. We all know about the English players that missed the all important penalties in the Euros final against Italy, but is there really any need to sing about it and keep it up? See it below, poor form from the Manchester City fans.www.yardbarker.com
