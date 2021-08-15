Man City fans Sing ‘you’ve let the country down’ chant about Man United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho

You can hear the excitement in Jan Siewert’s voice when Jadon Sancho’s name is mentioned but the story that springs most readily to his mind about Manchester United’s new £73 million signing has less to do with a daring dribble or jaw-dropping goal or any other show-stopping turn on the pitch. It was Sancho’s reaction to being told he would not be allowed to play in the knockout rounds for England Under-17s at the World Cup four years ago because Borussia Dortmund, who had signed him from Manchester City only five weeks earlier, wanted him back in Germany for a reserve team game.