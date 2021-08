The post-Lionel Messi era begins for Barcelona on Sunday when it hosts Real Sociedad at Camp Nou to open the teams' 2021-22 Spanish LaLiga Primera seasons. Messi led Barca to 10 La Liga championships, but he has moved on to Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona (24-7-7) finished third last season and comes into the new season dealing with injuries, including new addition Sergio Aguero. But Memphis Depay also joins the attack, and Barca has more depth than Real Sociedad (17-11-10), which finished fifth in 2020-21.