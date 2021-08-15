Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Businessman John Roberts running for Congress

WAFF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator Arthur Orr says kids are unfairly being tested before they have a chance to become more fluent in English. Stephanie Underwood, the special services supervisor for the City, agrees with Orr and wants a change in testing policies. Limestone - Morgan. Make-or-break year for Riverfest Barbeque Cookoff in...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#State#Madison City School#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Illinois Stateourquadcities.com

Halpin hopes to decide soon on run for Congress

Illinois State Representative Mike Halpin joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation. Democrats in Illinois drew new lines for legislative districts this year. One of the things that happened in that process is current State Senator Neil Anderson was drawn out of his...
Congress & CourtsLa Crosse Tribune

Brett Knudsen: Running for Congress, standing up for workers

With Ron Kind’s announcement for retirement, many come to question what’s next for the 3rd District. The answer remains to keep someone who is bipartisan and can work towards progress in the best way possible. That is why I’m announcing my run for Congress. We have longed for someone who...
Congress & CourtsRoanoke Times

Robert Ballou and Juval Scott in the running for a federal judgeship

A magistrate judge and a public defender in Western Virginia’s federal court system have made it to the White House as contenders for a district judgeship. Robert Ballou, who has held his position on the bench since 2011, and Juval Scott, who heads the office that defends many of the indigent people charged with federal crimes, were recommended Monday by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
Minnesota StatePosted by
POLITICO

Minnesota GOP ‘in ruins’ after shocking scandal

Less than a year ago, Minnesota looked every bit a swing state. Donald Trump was pouring millions of dollars into his campaign there, after nearly flipping the state in 2016, Republicans were making inroads in the ancestrally Democratic Iron Range. In the Twin Cities suburbs, nervous Democrats feared protests following the police murder of George Floyd could turn some voters to the GOP.
Congress & CourtsSlate

House Democrats Just Got Serious About Reining In the Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, also known as H.R. 4. As Ian Millhiser explained in Vox, H.R. 4 essentially overturns the Supreme Court’s recent attacks on voting rights: Its central provisions give both the Justice Department and federal courts sweeping authority to block voter suppression laws. But one crucial section takes a more creative approach: The House bill actually repeals the court’s own rules for deciding election-related cases—which strongly favor states’ ability to suppress votes—replacing them with voter-friendly directives that would force the justices to safeguard equal suffrage. H.R. 4 also takes on the “shadow docket,” prohibiting the Supreme Court from issuing unreasoned emergency orders reversing lower court decisions that protected the franchise. And it abolishes the legal doctrine that allows the justices to shield anti-voting laws from judicial scrutiny in the run-up to an election.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Asked to Overturn U.S. Eviction Moratorium (1)

Divided SCOTUS previously allowed moratorium to continue in June. The U.S. Supreme Court is being asked to lift the Biden administration’s moratorium on evictions in parts of the country hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, two months after the justices kept an earlier ban in place. In a filing Friday,...
California StateWashington Post

Democrats confront a nightmare scenario in California recall

Two very important things happened in the California recall election in recent weeks. First, the polls have moved closer to even, suggesting that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is suddenly in real jeopardy of being recalled. And second, Newsom and the California Democratic Party have responded to that by doubling down...
Congress & CourtsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Landlords again ask Supreme Court to block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

The landlords who are challenging the Biden administration's eviction moratorium asked the Supreme Court on Friday to block it. The request was filed Friday evening with Chief Justice John Roberts, who oversees matters arising from the circuit court where the litigation is playing out. Earlier Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit left in place a previous court order that has allowed the moratorium to continue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy