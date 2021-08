As a result of winning the Modified feature race last Saturday night at Grandview Speedway Craig Von Dohren has moved to within 19 points of Brett Kressley in the chase for the NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified championship. Kressley, the point leader for much of the season, finished 15th in the feature race. Going into the $10,000 to win 51st Annual Forrest Rogers Memorial on Saturday, August 14th, Kressley, shooting for his first Modified championship, has 3803 points while Von Dohren, the defending champion looking for his 12th title has 3784 points. Third is held by Jared Umbenhauer with 3445 counters. Just five NASCAR point events remain on the 2021 schedule.