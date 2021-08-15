Skagit’s Wingless Return Is All Lindsey

Lindsey McKone (pictured, following page, far left, in blue uniform), an All-American midfielder, was drafted by the new Athletes Unlimited Women’s Professional Lacrosse League. Lindsey, a 2016 St. John’s School alum, played on St. John’s soccer and field hockey teams in addition to lacrosse. During college, she played for the Northwestern University Wildcats’ lacrosse team. The team won the Big Ten Tournament in 2019 and 2021. They were also regular-season Big Ten champions in 2021 and made the Final Four of the NCAA tournament in 2019 and 2021. Lindsey graduated from Northwestern with a bachelor’s in communication and a master’s in data science and was invited to try out for the U.S. National Women’s Lacrosse team. Lindsey hopes to be one of the players asked to represent the team in the 2022 World Cup. Lindsey is featured on a sports trading card in commemoration of the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse season. Proud parents are Tim McKone and Lisa Sternschuss. For more details and photos, see “For the Love of Lacrosse: Bellaire’s Lindsey McKone Drafted to Professional League” by Karen Vine Fuller.