Motorsports

Skagit’s Wingless Return Is All Lindsey

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 8 days ago

ALGER, Wash. — It had been 15 years since wingless sprint cars had competed at Skagit Speedway, but the wait proved well worth it as the fans enjoyed a feature from the Herz Precision Products Wingless Sprint Series on Saturday night. Rob Lindsey was crowned the winner in the series...

Illinois Statespeedsport.com

Kody Swanson Dances In The Springfield Rain

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Kody Swanson knew he had a long row to hoe starting 23rd during Saturday afternoon’s Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. As it turned out, he didn’t even need the full 100-mile distance to make it to the lead. The Kingsburg, Calif., native carved his way...
North Platte, NEknopnews2.com

Lindsey’s Limelight: North Platte Tri-Athlete

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Caleb Kinkaid will be a Junior this year at North Platte High School. He competes in three sports for the Bulldogs; football, basketball and track. He got involved with football at a young age as he began playing flag football in the Fourth grade. Later on he developed his love for basketball in Sixth grade when he started playing for the local travel ball team, Pride. A year later, Kinkaid began running track and realized he loved that as well. Kinkaid enjoys the thrill and adrenaline rush that comes with competing, this is what continues to keep him so involved with North Platte athletics.
Maquoketa, IAspeedsport.com

Cooney Won’t Be Denied At Maquoketa

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Todd Cooney dominated the Hoker Trucking SLMR East Series feature that was held as part of the Brit Montgomery Memorial Saturday at Maquoketa Speedway. Cooney started from the pole and liked it so much he stayed there until the checkered flag. The victory was his second of the year.
Claremont, NHspeedsport.com

McKennedy Rules ISMA’s Claremont Debut

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Jon McKennedy triumphed in the International Supermodified Association’s inaugural event at Claremont Motorsports Park Friday night. Chris Perley sat on the outside of row one for the feature and immediately claimed the lead with Dan Bowes, McKennedy, Ben Seitz and Otto Sitterly chasing the Rowley Rocket for the first third of the 75 lapper.
Quincy, MIspeedsport.com

Pierce Counts To 40 With Summer Nationals

QUINCY, Mich. – Since his days as a rookie teenager, Bobby Pierce has been winning races and winning over fans all throughout the Midwest. Now 24 years old and well on his way to becoming a four-time DIRTcar Summer Nationals champion, Pierce crossed even further into elite territory with his 40th career victory Wednesday night at Butler Motor Speedway.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

McMahan Out With Injury, CJB Tabs Ian Madsen

CARLISLE, Pa. – With Paul McMahan out with an injury, CJB Motorsports has tabbed Ian Madsen to drive the team’s No. 5 entry this weekend in All Star Circuit of Champions competition. McMahan is expected to be out at least the two weeks after suffering a concussion in last Friday’s...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Derek Thorn: A Never-Ending Battle

Imagine it’s race day for the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour at one of the many California short tracks the series visits during a given season. Teams are preparing for another Saturday night of racing when the Campbell Motorsports hauler arrives and parks. That leads to ominous looks on numerous faces...
Waynesfield, OHspeedsport.com

Duncan Denies Waynesfield All Star Invaders

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio – Cole Duncan has often times compared driving a 410 sprint car at Waynesfield Raceway Park to flying a fighter jet in a gymnasium. If that’s the case Duncan was an ace pilot at Waynesfield Saturday as he defended his home turf against the All Star Circuit of Champions invaders, executing a late race pass for his the $5,000 payday.
Perris, CAspeedsport.com

Roa Rules Hall Of Fame Night At Perris

PERRIS, Calif. — Starting seventh, Brody Roa raced past Stevie Sussex on lap 28 and captured the $2,500 California Racers Hall of Fame Night victory at Perris Auto Speedway. Driving the BR Performance owned No. 91r Eagle, Roa scored his second AMSOIL USAC-CRA Sprint Car victory of the season and the 10th triumph of his career.
Quincy, MIspeedsport.com

Krup Repeats During Butler Modified Nationals Show

QUINCY, Mich. – He led every lap in the inaugural visit to Butler Motor Speedway last year, and now he’s back. Will Krup has made his return to DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Victory Lane. After a heartbreaking loss on the final restart last Saturday night at I-55, Krup...
Michigan Statespeedsport.com

Ty Gibbs Slays Michigan ARCA Field

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Ty Gibbs did what he does best once again in the ARCA Menards Series Friday, leading almost every lap from the pole position in the Henry Ford Health Systems 200 at Michigan Int’l Speedway en route to his eighth victory this season. The win comes in Gibbs’...
Bellaire, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Lacrosse Lindsey

Lindsey McKone (pictured, following page, far left, in blue uniform), an All-American midfielder, was drafted by the new Athletes Unlimited Women’s Professional Lacrosse League. Lindsey, a 2016 St. John’s School alum, played on St. John’s soccer and field hockey teams in addition to lacrosse. During college, she played for the Northwestern University Wildcats’ lacrosse team. The team won the Big Ten Tournament in 2019 and 2021. They were also regular-season Big Ten champions in 2021 and made the Final Four of the NCAA tournament in 2019 and 2021. Lindsey graduated from Northwestern with a bachelor’s in communication and a master’s in data science and was invited to try out for the U.S. National Women’s Lacrosse team. Lindsey hopes to be one of the players asked to represent the team in the 2022 World Cup. Lindsey is featured on a sports trading card in commemoration of the inaugural Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse season. Proud parents are Tim McKone and Lisa Sternschuss. For more details and photos, see “For the Love of Lacrosse: Bellaire’s Lindsey McKone Drafted to Professional League” by Karen Vine Fuller.
Irwindale, CAspeedsport.com

Love Continues Irwindale Love Affair

IRWINDALE, Calif. – Something about Bill McAnally Racing drivers and Irwindale Speedway seem to jive well. For the second time this season and fifth time in his career, defending ARCA Menards Series West champion Jesse Love earned the victory, surviving a flurry of late-race restarts — including a green-white-checkered — to do so.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Satterlee Stars At Williams Grove

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — As Gregg Satterlee anticipated the green flag, he knew the importance of a good start. He knew whoever reached turn one between himself and Max Blair was on the right track to cash in on $10,000. He aced the start, beat Blair to the corner, and held...
Attica, OHspeedsport.com

Macedo Dominates Attica

ATTICA, Ohio — Cole Macedo and his Ray Brooks Racing team have been fast all year but little mechanical issues or bad luck has limited the victories. Friday night the team put that all behind them and Macedo dominated the 410 sprint feature at Attica Raceway Park, winning by nearly five seconds.
West Liberty, IAspeedsport.com

Diercks Conquers West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — Spencer Diercks stole the show Friday night as the Hoker Trucking late models visited West Liberty Raceway. Diercks started on the pole and led the first 22 laps of the 35-lap main. After a restart, Nick Marolf would take the lead. His lead would be short lived as five laps later Marolf would pull to a stop ending his shot at victory.
Illinois Statespeedsport.com

Heim Controls The Springfield Mile

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Corey Heim dominated the Allen Crowe 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Sunday, rolling the ARCA Menards Series victory on the Springfield Mile. Heim started on the General Tire Pole and led all but a handful of laps during the 100-lap feature on the one-mile clay oval. Heim’s only slip came moments before the second scheduled break of the race while trying to lap Mike Goudie.

