Safety Adon Shuler Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up yet another talented defensive recruit, with Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler committing to the Fighting Irish.

The 6-1, 190-pound defensive back picked Notre Dame over Penn State and Maryland, the two other schools that were part of his "top three" heading into this commitment announcement.

Shuler is a member of the 2023 class and he's the third defensive player from that class to already pledge to Notre Dame. He joins a class that already has a pair of outstanding defensive ends in Keon Keeley and Brenan Vernon.

During his sophomore season the talented safety registered 28 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception in a nine-game season. Shuler also hauled in seven passes for 116 yards and a score.

A smart, heady football player, Shuler plays the safety position in a way that fits quite well into the Notre Dame defense.

Shuler is ranked as the nation's No. 200 overall player according to 247Sports and is ranked No. 213 by Rivals. 247Sports ranks Shuler as an athlete due to his dominance on both sides of the ball for Irvington, while Rivals ranks him as a safety, which is the position Notre Dame is recruiting him to play.

Shuler also had offers from Florida, Nebraska, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Syracuse.

