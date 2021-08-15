Transcript: Dr. Rosalind Osgood on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul that aired on Sunday, August 15, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. NANCY CORDES: For months now, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been mired in scandal on multiple fronts from an investigation into nursing home COVID deaths to an attorney general report that found he sexually harassed 11 women. Last week, Cuomo announced he’s stepping down later this month. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over. She’ll be the first female governor in New York’s history and she joins us this morning from Buffalo. Good morning, Lieutenant Governor. Thank you for joining us. And I want to ask you about your takeover. Governor Cuomo leaving office in a week and a half. Can you tell us how that transition is going? Are you getting the cooperation you need from him as you prepare to take over?