After two rounds of stroke play and six rounds of match play, a national champion has been crowned. Jensen Castle survived a 12-for-2 playoff just to qualify for match play at the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur and rode that momentum all the way to the 36-hole final match. The University of Kentucky junior from West Columbia, South Carolina, came back from 2 down for the third time this week to defeat the University of Arizona junior Vivian Hou, 2 and 1. Oh yeah, she did all that with a stress fracture in her rib.