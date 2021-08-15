Now is the Time to Enroll, Save Money at Moraine Valley
Moraine Valley Community College issued the following announcement on Aug. 3. Moraine Valley Community College is offering unprecedented incentives for students enrolling in the fall semester. With fee waivers, a vaccine incentive and additional scholarships in place, students can take advantage of several opportunities to defray the cost of college. Fall classes start Monday, Aug. 23 on the main campus in Palos Hills, and Monday, Aug. 30 at the extension sites in Blue Island and Tinley Park.southcooknews.com
