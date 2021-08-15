Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cook County, IL

Newly Improved Shack Welcomes Students Back to Campus

By Press release submission
southcooknews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity Christian College issued the following announcement on Aug. 5. When students return to campus in a few weeks, those who are new or have been learning remotely will find some exciting changes: a refreshed BBC, a state-of-the-art Nursing Lab, and the new and improved Shack!. The Shack, located next...

southcooknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
County
Cook County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Shack#Trinity Christian College#Art#Nursing Lab#Trinity#Mail Print Center#Trinity S Serve Team#Covid#The Serve Leadership Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
MusicDigital Collegian

SPA, Movin' On to collaborate on welcome back to campus event 'LightsUP'

Penn State's Student Programming Association and Movin' On, the university's annual music festival, announced Sunday they will collaborate on a welcome back to campus event titled "LightsUP." The event, which will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 on the HUB-Robeson Center's lawn, is "designed to celebrate the start...
Boulder, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

BVSD, SVVSD prepare to welcome students back to school

About 40 incoming freshmen at Erie High spent two weeks getting to know the school, learning a little math and language arts and connecting with teachers, classmates and older student mentors. St. Vrain Valley’s “JumpStart” transition program provides a slower introduction to high school life, easing nerves and, especially for...
Fort Greely, AKdeltanewsweb.com

Fort Greely welcomes back Delta Elementary students

Angela J. Glass, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs. U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Commander Lt. Col. Joey Orr greets an eager Delta Elementary student on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. (Photo by Angela J. Glass, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Greely Public Affairs)
Boise, IDPost Register

Local schools are welcoming students back to in-person learning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Local schools are welcoming students back to in-person learning this month. The Boise School District starts school Monday, Aug. 16. The district will require all students and staff to wear face coverings while indoors for the upcoming school year. After the board earlier this month decided...
Edwardsville, ILriverbender.com

Welcome To SIUE! Move-In Days Bring 1,200 First-Year Students To Campus

EDWARDSVILLE – Excitement and anxiousness abounded with best wishes and farewells exchanged by students, parents, faculty and staff at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the first of two Move-In Days for first-year students took place Wednesday, Aug. 18. Approximately 1,200 first-year students will move into their new home at either...
Charleston, SCcitadel.edu

Reconstitution: Welcoming upper class cadets back to campus Aug. 22

Special instructions for reconstitution and incentives to get cadets vaccinated. The Citadel is prepared to welcome the college’s upper class cadets back to campus for Reconstitution. Cadet athletes, and the sophomores, juniors and seniors on the freshman training cadre, along with the freshmen themselves are already on campus preparing for...
EducationMonterey County Herald

CSUMB to welcome back a primarily vaccinated campus

SEASIDE — When the California State University system announced a vaccine mandate for its 23 campuses, much about fulfilling that order was left up to the schools themselves, a freedom that CSU Monterey Bay has not taken lightly. As CSUMB prepares for its first day of fall instruction on Aug....
Public HealthCollege Heights Herald

Topper Fest welcomes WKU family back to campus amid pandemic

WKU kicked off the beginning of the 2021-2022 semester with Topper Fest, an interactive outdoor event held Friday at South Lawn. “Western Kentucky University is a special place with a special spirit,” WKU President Timothy Caboni. “I look forward to celebrating that spirit with you as we kick off the 2021 fall semester.”
Cook County, ILsouthcooknews.com

Student Virtual Resource Fair on August 25

South Suburban College recently issued the following announcement. Join the division of Student & Enrollment Services on Wednesday, August 25th from 12:00 – 1:00pm in an interactive session for current SSC students. Learn about college and community resources to support your academic success. Raffle prizes will be offered to engaged participants.
Washington, DCWUSA

4,000+ students expected back on campus at American University

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In a sign of some normalcy, freshman and sophomore students at American University to campus Sunday, some for the very first time. Though the university has had minimal staff and students on campus since the start of the pandemic, American hired professional movers his year to assist with the move-in process.
Houston, TXstthom.edu

Facilities Operations Launches ‘Campus Readiness,’ Spruces up to Welcome You Back

When you step back on campus, notice the hard work of our Facilities Operations team, under the leadership of Edgar Moctezuma, to update and beautify buildings and grounds. Dubbed “Campus Readiness,” their efforts are “to bring our campus to life,” Allen Mann, Facilitates Support Services manager, said. Mann gives a shout-out to the custodial team, maintenance assistance and Core Landscaping for everything from cleaning the inside of buildings to power-washing buildings and walkways to landscaping.
Collegesoxfordobserver.org

Students pour back to campus as semester starts Monday

Almost 20,000 Miami University college students have been pouring into Oxford this week as the fall semester begins. The university reports that the incoming class of 2005 has 4,600 students, the largest freshman class in the school’s history. The new students are coming from 42 states and 27 countries. More than 63% of the new students are from Ohio and about 14% are first-generation college students.
Societypnw.edu

Purdue Northwest welcomes back the Pride with campus rallies

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) enthusiastically welcomes its student population back with a fall semester kickoff including two Welcome Rallies. As classes begin Aug. 23, the rallies, hosted Aug. 24 at the Westville campus and Aug. 26 at the Hammond campus, are both slated 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Westville’s rally will be hosted in the campus’s central plaza and the Hammond rally will take place in Founders Plaza. A Power Onward parade, organized by the Office of Student Life, will march through the campus buildings ahead of the start of each rally, calling all to attend the in-person celebrations. Besides meeting old and new peers, students also have an opportunity to gather information on available campus resources and discover more about the 80+ student organizations.
Cook County, ILsouthcooknews.com

Veterans Memorial Middle School reports 13% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Veterans Memorial Middle School rose to 13 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a South Cook News analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 95 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy