Chicago Cubs: How have trade deadline acquisitions panned out so far?

The Chicago Cubs were wheeling and dealing at the MLB Trade Deadline. In one of their bigger moves, they sent superstar shortstop Javy Baez to the New York Mets. Kris Bryant was another huge name the Cubs sent away. They traded him to the San Francisco Giants right as the deadline was coming to an end. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it was the Mets who almost pulled off a massive blockbuster with the Cubs that also included Bryant.