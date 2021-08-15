New Sword in the Stone and WALL-E Funko Pops
For all those “Pop Heads” out there, you know who you are, the new Sword in the Stone and WALL-E Funko-Pops have arrived and are available now for purchase. From the 1963 Classic The Sword in the Stone, we have the standard pops with Arthur, Merlin with Archimedes Pop and Buddy and Madam Mim herself. In the 6-inch Super Size Pop we have Madam Mim in her Dragon form and a Chase Exclusive variant with her Sick Dragon color scheme. These pops follow the Wondrous Con Exclusive Pig Faced Madam Mim.www.piratesandprincesses.net
Comments / 0