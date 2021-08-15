New Sword in the Stone and WALL-E Funko Pops

We are covering some of the nest releases that Funko releases during their 2021 Funko Fundays event. We have already seen some new Soda Vinyls and new Pops for some of your favorite films like Jingle All The Way. Funko switches gear to reveals some more of their new and simple Pop designs with their Retro collection. Starting us off first is a new wave of Retro Toys figures, with five getting revealed, covering many adults' childhood classics. Up first is Barrel of Monkey who comes to life with a fun design, and even some monkeys are playfully sculpted with the barrel. Your colorful pals with Play-Doh and Lite-Brite are up next as the legendary Retro Toys get new life through Funko. The hit game Trouble is also coming to fans' collection soon as one of the game pieces is ready to enhance your family game night.