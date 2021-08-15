Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

New Sword in the Stone and WALL-E Funko Pops

By Mr. Milo
piratesandprincesses.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all those “Pop Heads” out there, you know who you are, the new Sword in the Stone and WALL-E Funko-Pops have arrived and are available now for purchase. From the 1963 Classic The Sword in the Stone, we have the standard pops with Arthur, Merlin with Archimedes Pop and Buddy and Madam Mim herself. In the 6-inch Super Size Pop we have Madam Mim in her Dragon form and a Chase Exclusive variant with her Sick Dragon color scheme. These pops follow the Wondrous Con Exclusive Pig Faced Madam Mim.

www.piratesandprincesses.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archimedes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall E#The Sword In The Stone#Sword#Chase Exclusive#Chase Limited Edition#Funko Com#Pnp#Universal Theme Parks#Themed Entertainment#The Walt Disney Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
Related
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Makes Ouija Adorable As They Reveal New Retro Toy Pops

We are covering some of the nest releases that Funko releases during their 2021 Funko Fundays event. We have already seen some new Soda Vinyls and new Pops for some of your favorite films like Jingle All The Way. Funko switches gear to reveals some more of their new and simple Pop designs with their Retro collection. Starting us off first is a new wave of Retro Toys figures, with five getting revealed, covering many adults' childhood classics. Up first is Barrel of Monkey who comes to life with a fun design, and even some monkeys are playfully sculpted with the barrel. Your colorful pals with Play-Doh and Lite-Brite are up next as the legendary Retro Toys get new life through Funko. The hit game Trouble is also coming to fans' collection soon as one of the game pieces is ready to enhance your family game night.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Here Are All the New Funko Soda Vinyls Reveals for Fundays 2021

DC Comics – Aquaman with Aquaman Metallic Chase Variant. Godzilla – Godzilla with Electric Glow (Night Lights) Chase Variant. Universal Television – Underdog with Shoe Shine Boy Alter-Ego Chase Variant. Killer Klowns from Outer Space – Spikey with Black Light Chase Variant. Turner Entertainment – Popeye with Popeye in White...
ShoppingTheHDRoom

Avengers Victory Shawarma Black Widow Funko Pop! Pre-Order Live

The fifth of six total Avengers Victory Shawarma Funko Pop! figures has been revealed as Black Widow. She is now available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon. Black Widow’s announcement comes 10 days before the fourth Amazon Avengers Victory Shawarma figure, Captain America, is scheduled to ship from Amazon. The final...
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Blasts off to the Future with a Huge Wave of Wall-E Pop Vinyls

Wall-E has had some amazing Pop Vinyls from Funko over the years, especially during Earth Day. However, it looks like the popular Disney and Pixar animated feature is getting an entirely new wave of Pop Vinyls. This wave is loaded with some incredible Pop designs and will include a 10", Movie Moment, and even a Chase Variant. Some new characters will also be making their Funko Pop debut, like the cleaning robot Mo. The rest of the Pops will consist of Eve, and Wall-E depicted in iconic moments and scenes from throughout the film. This whole wave will consist of:
MusicComicBook

Tupac: Loyal to the Game Funko Pop Is On Sale Now

Funko has launched a new Pop figure of the late, great Tupac Shakur as he appeared on the cover of the 2004 album Loyal to the Game. The album was produced by Eminem and features remixes of music recorded by Tupac before his death in 1996. Pre-orders for the 2Pac...
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting Another Funko Pop

Warduke, the Dungeons & Dragons action figure/cartoon chracter/tertiary NPC, is getting immortalized as a Funko POP! Later this fall, Funko will release a new POP! figure based on Warduke, a strange but popular piece of Dungeons & Dragons lore. GameStop will have the exclusive on the figure, which comes with a twenty-sided dice. The Warduke figure will be released in October, shortly after the character's first official foray into Fifth Edition canon in the new adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.
TV & VideosComicBook

The Office Gets New Funko Pops and Mini Moments

The Office is back with another wave of Funko Pops, only this time they've brought along some Mini Moments. Funko's Mini Moments series began with the introduction of the Seinfeld Pop figure wave back in March, which allowed collectors to form a set piece of Jerry's apartment. The Office is much the same with numerous releases that come together to form a set piece.
Entertainmentimpulsegamer.com

Doctor Fate Funko Pop Review

With the return of their Summer Virtual Convention (FunKon 2021), Funko have released a handul of limited edition Pops! that includes DC Comics premier magician courtesy of Kent Nelson and resident Lord of Order Nabu the Wise. Best of all, this Pop! is pure classic Doctor Fate that includes the gold (well yellow) gloves, boots, trunks, collars and cape. Add in brilliant oversized and golden Helmet of Nabu plus the Amulet of Anubis and what do you get?
Designers & Collectionspiratesandprincesses.net

New Hocus Pocus Fashion Collection Arrives on Shop Disney

Shop Disney has dropped a bunch of new Halloween merchandise today including a brand new Hocus Pocus fashion collection with several pieces. “It’s just a bunch of Hocus Pocus, but the Sanderson Sisters conjure-up smiles of nostalgia when you’re wearing this pullover Spirit Jersey with pieced yoke and dropped shoulders, a bewitching treat for Halloween.
ComicsComicBook

Disney Flynn Rider Tangled Funko Pop Is a AAA Anime Exclusive

Last time we checked, Disney's 2010 animated film Tangled wasn't anime, but this Flynn Rider Funko Pop is a AAA Anime exclusive. We recall seeing Marvel AAA Anime exclusives in the past, but this might be a first for a Disney feature. What's more, its also the first Flynn Rider Pop figure ever!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Funko Turns Up the Heat With Their New Fire Force Pop Vinyls

A couple of years ago, Funko revealed to us that they would be putting a lot of eyes on their Pop Animation line. With the rise of anime and manga over the years, it only makes sense that they would want to explore these popular series. There are plenty of anime and manga collectibles out there with statues and figures, but most are quite expensive. Funko could dominate the market with inexpensive collectibles that are packed with detail, color, and the right price. One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Naruto, and My Hero Academia have all been massive hits, and it's time for a new show to enter the fold. After months of rumors, Fire Force is finally making its way to Funko with a nice first wave of hit characters from the series. This will consist of 4 common as well as two retailers exclusive, which include:
Shoppingpiratesandprincesses.net

Hauntingly Cute Halloween Merchandise Arrives on Shop Disney

Disney has just dropped a bunch of new Halloween merchandise on Shop Disney. I’m going to be honest, I’m not sure this one is worth the price tag. I would have to see it in person first, but it reminds me of just cheap pieces you find at a Dollar Store and glued together as a craft project with your kids.
ComicsComicBook

Exclusive Asuna Funko Pop Added to Sword Art Online Wave

The last time Funko released Pop figures based on the Sword Art Online anime was way back in 2015. So it's been six years at this point, but Asuna and Kirito cabme back with new installments back in May. They even brought Leafa along for the ride. However, the BoxLunch exclusive Asuna pictured above did not launch alongside the Sword Art Online wave - that changed today.
Moviespiratesandprincesses.net

Rise of Skywalker’s Sith Rey Is Gentle Giant’s NYCC Exclusive Mini Bust

Dark Rey appeared very briefly in a vision aboard the destroyed second Death Star. The quick glimpse at Rey’s possible Dark Side future in The Rise of Skywalker showed off a more interesting character than the one we were saddled with for three movies. Now you can own this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it...
Comicspiratesandprincesses.net

Doctor Doom Gets Zombified in this NYCC Exclusive Bust

On Earth-2149, a Sentry from another universe arrives infected with a deadly virus that zombifies anyone he bites. Not even the ruler of Latveria, Doctor Victor Von Doom, is clever enough to remain uninfected. Now you can own a zombie version of Dr. Doom with this 7″ tall NYCC exclusive bust.
Walmartbleedingcool.com

The Eternals Arrive With Massive Wave of MCU Pops From Funko

The Eternals is a couple of months away as the next MCU film to take place after Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Not much is know about the film, but The Eternals have been in Marvel Comics for a long time, and it will be nice to see what Marvel Studios does with their story. To prepare for the launch of the film, Funko has revealed a massive wave of The Eternals Pops, giving the entire world to Pop form with commons, exclusives, and even a 10". There are 20 Pops revealed for the first wave of figures with 13 common releases, 1 Chase, 6 retailer exclusives, and 1 Jumbo Pop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy