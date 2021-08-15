Former Maryland basketball star Bruno Fernando makes unusual decision, shines heading into crucial year
Most players who've been in the NBA for more than a year tend to avoid playing in the Summer League, perhaps viewing it beneath them and choosing to take time away from the court. But former Maryland basketball star Bruno Fernando made the opposite decision after being traded to the Boston Celtics last month following his second year with the Atlanta Hawks, joining the Celtics' crew of youngsters in Las Vegas.247sports.com
