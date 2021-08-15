Cancel
Public Safety

Fed raid of Newton County farm tied to Jan. 6 probe

 7 days ago

ATLANTA — Federal agents raided the home of a Newton County couple associated with Chris Hill, the leader of a far-right militia, and hauled away cellphones, computers and other electronics as part of the widening investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the couple said. Donnie Hyatt,...

kjas.com

Catalytic converter thefts: few in Newton County, many in Beauregard & Vernon Parishes

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that his county has experienced a few catalytic converter theft cases in recent weeks. However, he said that both Beauregard and Vernon Parishes have been slammed with numerous thefts of the automotive part. The exhaust emission control device converts the harmful compounds of...
kjas.com

Flames gut a Newton County home

A Newton County home was gutted by fire very early Friday morning. According to Captain Melanie Smith with the Newton Fire Department, it happened shortly after 1:00 at the Chase Coker residence, located on Private Road 8804 near Newton. Smith said firefighters from Newton, Bon Wier, and Trout Creek worked...
fordcountyrecord.com

Bag of drugs seized during stop in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — A simple traffic stop in Newton County led to the arrest of a Lafayette woman on drug charges on Tuesday morning, Aug. 17. According to the Indiana State Police, trooper William Carlson was patrolling U.S. 41 and State Road 114 in Newton County at around 10:15 a.m. when he observed a blue Hyundai Sonata driving at a speed much lower than the posted speed limit.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
850wftl.com

Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Relationship Advice850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.

