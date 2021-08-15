Flood Advisory issued for Leon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Leon County in central Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 311 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Interstate 45, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Marquez and Leona.