Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers

Ehlinger completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 155 yards and an interception, also adding 30 rushing yards on eight attempts in Sunday's 21-18 preseason win over the Panthers. Jacob Eason was given the start Sunday (15-for-21 passing for 183 yards) despite both young signal-callers sharing first-team reps during training camp. Ehlinger was more erratic at times, but he also produced more per attempt while adding some mobility. Coach Frank Reich already stated that their roles would be reversed for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Vikings. Carson Wentz's (foot) timetable is so vague that one of these youngsters -- or an outside party -- could wind up starting for the first few weeks of the regular season.