Eason efficient, Ehlinger shines late as Colts beat Panthers

By PHILLIP B. WILSON
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS -- Jacob Eason was efficient in place of the injured Carson Wentz, and rookie Sam Ehlinger delivered in the final quarter for the Indianapolis Colts. Ehlinger, a sixth-round pick out of Texas, began his NFL debut with an interception. But he regrouped and drove the Colts to a tying touchdown capped by his 2-point conversion run. Ehlinger then scrambled 11 and 9 yards to set up Eddy Pineiro's 30-yard field goal in the final seconds, and the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in a preseason game Sunday.

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
110K+
Post
3M+
Views
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Could Sam Ehlinger be the Colts Week 1 starting quarterback?

The Indianapolis Colts’ aspirations for the 2021 season took a serious hit when Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury during an early camp practice. A 5-12 week recovery timetable after surgery means he could be ready for Week 1, but it’s not necessarily likely. However, the Colts don’t seem to feel pressured to make a move to trade for someone who has experience.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

After Preseason Win Over Vikings, Frank Reich's 'Hunch' Is Colts Will Need Another Week To Evaluate Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

MINNEAPOLIS — Colts coach Frank Reich wasn't 100 percent sure yet, but it sounds like the competition between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will last another week. Both Eason and Ehlinger had ups and downs in the Colts' 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ehlinger started and threw two tipped-ball interceptions but rebounded with a scoring drive in between; Eason had zero yards on his first eight passes but bounced back to complete 14 of his final 19 passes for 132 yards.
NFLsportsspectrum.com

Colts rookie QB Sam Ehlinger finding peace in God as he grieves brother's death

Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger had been walking through the Indianapolis Colts’ practice facility for the first time when he got the call. When head coach Frank Reich got word and left his office, he found Sam on the floor in disbelief. >> Subscribe to Sports Spectrum Magazine for more stories...
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Jacob Eason: Splits reps with Ehlinger

Eason and Sam Ehlinger split first-team QB snaps at Tuesday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. Bremer adds that coach Frank Reich indicated that the Colts plan to continue to split their first-team signal-caller reps and take things "day-by-day." Meanwhile, Bremer also notes that Eason is still expected to start Sunday's preseason opener against the Panthers and log first-team work in that contest. Either way, this is a situation worth monitoring, given that No. 1 QB Carson Wentz (foot) is a candidate to miss time early on this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Jacob Eason barely outperforms Sam Ehlinger in preseason opener

With Carson Wentz on the mend, the eyes of almost the entire Indianapolis Colts fanbase were fixated on Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger in their preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. While Ehlinger’s mobility and playmaking are impressive, Eason’s stronger arm could lead to him earning the QB2 spot behind Wentz.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Big second half

Ehlinger completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 155 yards and an interception, also adding 30 rushing yards on eight attempts in Sunday's 21-18 preseason win over the Panthers. Jacob Eason was given the start Sunday (15-for-21 passing for 183 yards) despite both young signal-callers sharing first-team reps during training camp. Ehlinger was more erratic at times, but he also produced more per attempt while adding some mobility. Coach Frank Reich already stated that their roles would be reversed for Saturday's preseason tilt against the Vikings. Carson Wentz's (foot) timetable is so vague that one of these youngsters -- or an outside party -- could wind up starting for the first few weeks of the regular season.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts vs. Panthers preseason score, takeaways: Sam Ehlinger leads Indy's comeback win in first NFL action

The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts wrapped up Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason on Sunday, as Frank Reich and his Colts pulled out a 21-18 comeback victory. After rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger led Indy 61 yards down the field with time winding down in the fourth quarter, Eddy Pineiro knocked a 30-yard, game-winning field goal. It was a tale of two halves, as the Panthers secured a five-point lead at the halftime break thanks to the magnificent play of quarterback P.J. Walker, but Ehlinger was able to come in and flip the script.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Frank Reich reveals preseason plan for Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz injured his foot at the start of training camp, potentially opening the door for either Jacob Eason or rookie Sam Ehlinger to open the season as the starter. The Colts drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. This...
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Ehlinger Closing In On Starting QB Spot For Colts?

Former Texas Longhorns star quarterback Sam Ehlinger has been making waves early on in his first training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. Earlier this month, oft-injured presumed starter Carson Wentz went down with a foot injury that will likely keep him out for up to 12 weeks, paving the way for Ehlinger and former Washington Huskie Jacob Eason to compete for the starting role in his absence.
NFLNBC Sports

Ehlinger, Eason split first-team reps for Colts after Wentz injury

The Colts have a potential quarterback competition looming after former Eagles QB Carson Wentz injured his foot at training camp. Indianapolis has started seven different quarterbacks over the past six years, so instability at the position is nothing new following the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck eras. This time, it’s second-year Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger vying for the starting job.
NFLPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Panthers dominate first half but fall late to Colts in first preseason test

