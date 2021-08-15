Cancel
Afghanistan

U.N. chief urges Taliban restraint, is concerned about women, girls

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged the Taliban and all other parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to protect lives and expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls in Afghanistan. Taliban insurgents entered Kabul https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 and President Ashraf Ghani...

