U.N. chief urges Taliban restraint, is concerned about women, girls

They are Afghan government officials, activists, workers from other sectors of the economy. Little else is known about the Afghans who have called on the Taliban to include their country’s women in their future government, after holding a meeting in a place in Afghanistan that has not been specified either. What is known are the names and surnames of some of them, quoted this Friday by the independent television network Tolo news on its website. A demonstration of great value, since there are diverse voices that have denounced that the Taliban “have begun to go house to house looking for women activists.”