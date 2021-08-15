A couple observations about the LA Rams backup QBs
If you asked me before the game started what my thoughts were about the LA Rams backup quarterbacks, concern and anxiety would have been part of the narrative in this one. The LA Rams simply do not have a lot of NFL experience past the veteran Matthew Stafford. In fact, after Matthew Stafford, the Rams do not have another pocket passer. Stafford is solely and uniquely qualified to run this offense in the manner in which it has been designed.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0